Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Officially Reveal Umbrella Academy Bundle

Call of Duty: Vanguard has just entered its final season of content in the aptly titled Last Stand, as all eyes turn to the future of the series with Modern Warfare 2. Boasting a ton of weapon changes and some familiar faces in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, the last season has started off with a volcanic-sized bang. However, the party doesn’t stop there as the newest bundle brings another familiar face to the game, this time from Netflix’s hit show, The Umbrella Academy.

Crossovers and themed events are commonplace in the current state of live-service titles. Fortnite has seen plenty of events dedicated to a variety of musicians and celebrities, Apex Legends had an anime-themed event, and PlayerUnknown: Battlegrounds has followed the trend as well. Call of Duty has done its best to innovate with recent cinematically based crossovers and events such as the one dedicated to the Monsterverse that brought a bunch of Godzilla-themed cosmetics. After a leak circled that The Umbrella Academy would make an appearance in the future, the bundle has finally been announced and has launched today.





The Cha-Cha bundle is currently in the Vanguard and Warzone shops at this very moment and is priced at 2400 COD Points. Purchasing this bundle grants a Wade skin variant that dresses the operator up as the time-traveling hitman, Cha-Cha. The previously mentioned leak was also accurate as players will get access to a Vargo-S and Welgun blueprint that boasts blue-pink tracers that will also cause random dismemberment against foes. Alongside the weaponry and special effects, players will gain access to a Vanguard-only finisher, comic book accurate accessories, and a charm.





Interestingly enough, the bundle’s description points toward a second pack hitting both titles at some point in the near future. The description mentions that players who purchase both Umbrella Academy bundles before September 30 will be granted a legendary KGM40 skin and a legendary calling card indicating the possibility of Cha-Cha’s partner, Hazel, making an appearance. The rewards for purchasing both will be given at a later date during the last season of Vanguard and Warzone.

Next month marks a big month for the Call of Duty franchise as the future of the FPS will be revealed. For the time being, Activision is making sure to keep fans engaged, and with The Umbrella Academy bundle joining the recent Terminator bundle, Call of Duty fans should have little fear about the quality of the game’s cosmetic future.





Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

