Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s stance on completing Neymar transfer

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly prepared to give manager Thomas Tuchel what he wants before the summer transfer window slams shut on Thursday. And that means he would be willing to stump up the cash to sign Neymar after the Brazilian superstar was offered to the Blues by Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have faltered during the early stages of the new campaign and suffered a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Southampton on Tuesday night.

That result came just nine days after the Blues were thrashed 3-0 by Leeds at Elland Road. And ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League matches, Chelsea had fallen to eighth in the table.

Tuchel will be well aware that his team need to improve if they have any intentions of competing for silverware this season.

And the addition of Neymar could provide them with the attacking impetus they need to launch an assault on the Premier League title.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG are open to selling Neymar before the transfer deadline passes.

