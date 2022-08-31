CoD players call for classic attachment to return in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty players can grab some exclusive benefits just by pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2, so here’s everything included with the pre-order, including early access, skins, as well as the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle.
Modern Warfare 2 draws ever closer, bringing a globe-trotting campaign, multiplayer, Warzone 2, and the leaked DMZ mode. While campaign gameplay has been revealed, we need to wait until September 15 to see everything multiplayer and Warzone 2 have to offer.
In the meantime, pre-orders are live, offering players a ton of exclusive benefits such as Warzone skins and early access. Here’s every confirmed pre-order bonus for Modern Warfare 2, including the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle.
Early access to Modern Warfare 2 beta with pre-order
Modern Warfare 2’s open beta goes live for PlayStation players on September 16, and everyone else on September 22. But, only those who have digitally pre-ordered will be able to access the beta for the first two days of each weekend.
You can check out all of the dates below:
- PlayStation Early Access Beta: September 16 – September 20
- PlayStation Open Beta: September 18 – September 20
- Crossplay (PlayStation, Xbox, & PC) Early Access Beta: September 22 – September 26
- Crossplay Open Beta: September 24 – September 26
But, if you were watching the CDL 2022 Championship Sunday live, check your emails in case you were given an early access code.
Early access to Modern Warfare 2 campaign with pre-order
Although it was leaked already, Activision officially confirmed that anyone who pre-orders Modern Warfare 2’s digital edition can play the campaign over a week before launch.
While Modern Warfare 2 arrives on October 28, anyone who has pre-ordered the game can access the full campaign on October 20.
Modern Warfare 2 pre-order Warzone skins
As another incentive, pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2’s digital edition will unlock the Final Judgement Bundle and Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle in both Vanguard and Warzone.
Here’s everything included in Warzone and Vanguard’s Final Judgement bundle:
- Deathknell Lucas Skin
- Bloodthirsty Automaton Blueprint
- Death’s Judgement Calling Card
- Underworldly Emblem
- Devil’s Head Reticle
- Night Stalk Sticker
- I Look Intimidating Lucas Quip
- Bloody Nose Lucas Quip
Here’s everything included in the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle:
- Rough Revolutionary Operator skin
- War Lord Operator skin
- Legendary Weapon Blueprints
- The Immortal Lion Player Title
- Captured on Camera Charm
- Urzikstan Forever Emblem
- The Second Horseman Spray
- Al-Qatalia Sticker
- Explosive Charisma Calling Card
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition pre-order bonuses
For those looking to get everything out of Modern Warfare 2 at launch, they can pre-order the Vault Edition which grants even more pre-order bonuses.
From the Call of Duty blog, here’s everything you get if you pre-order the Vault Edition:
- All previously listed rewards.
- Red Team 141: Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta.
- FJX Cinder Weapon Vault: At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta.
- Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips: If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season.
- Khaled Al-Asad Bundle: 2 Legendary Operator skins, 2 Legendary Weapon Blueprints, and additional content for Modern Warfare® (2019) and Warzone.
- Judgement Operator Bundle: Legendary Operator Skin, Legendary Weapon Blueprint, and additional content Modern Warfare® (2019) and Warzone.
- Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating the Task Force 141 icon, for Modern Warfare® (2019) and Warzone, unlocked upon pre-purchase.
If you’ve pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on Steam, be sure to check out how to ensure you get all of the pre-order bonuses.
Image Credit: Activision