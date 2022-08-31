Categories
Dale C. Maley column on Fairbury history Patrick Sullivan


Many people emigrated from Ireland to Fairbury to work in the coal mines. Author Theresa Ripley researched her family’s genealogy and published the results in a 2012 book titled “Irish Roots: Finding the O’Sullivans”. Through her research, Theresa tried to imagine what life was like for her great-grandparents, Patrick Sullivan and Honora Creedon.

Both Patrick Sullivan (1840-1917) and Honora Creedon (1836-1901) were born near Limerick, Ireland. They grew up during the Potato Famine in Ireland. A potato blight wiped out the potato crop, a significant food source in Ireland. During this famine, about one million people died, and another million left Ireland. The island’s population fell between 20 percent and 25 percent.

Patrick’s mother and sister both died of famine. So many people died that wakes and funerals were abbreviated. Coffins were in short supply, so special coffins were constructed with hinges on the bottom panel. These special coffins were lowered into the graves. The hinges were then unlocked, releasing the body to lay in the grave. These special coffins were then raised and used over and over again. Sometimes, the tiny houses were pulled down over the bodies inside and then burned.



