Despite recession fears, most 401(k) investors haven’t changed their portfolios. Here’s what advisors suggest

Many investors worry a recession is coming amid rising interest rates, high inflation and stock market volatility. But the majority haven’t changed their portfolios, according to research from Fidelity Investments.

Only 5% of 401(k) and 403(b) investors shifted asset allocations during the second quarter of 2022, the report found, slightly lower than the 5.3% who made changes the quarter prior.

Among the savers who made adjustments, the majority of investors only made one, with the top change involving shifts to more conservative assets, the findings show.

It’s not surprising, since many 401(k) investors use so-called target-date funds, a “set it and forget it” option that automatically and gradually shifts the investor’s allocation to more conservative assets as they approach retirement. These changes aren’t part of the 5% Fidelity noted, since the fund makes the adjustments.

Indeed, 95% of 401(k) plans offered target date funds in 2021, according to Vanguard, and 81% of participants used these funds.

However, if you want your portfolio to reflect concerns around the economy, here are some options to consider.