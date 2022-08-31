Environment authority probing Paola foul smells after MP takes up residents’ plight

The Environment authority is investigating complaints of unbearable smells in the Lourdes and Għajn Dwieli neighbourhoods of Paola that force residents to keep windows shut.

Residents have described the stench as that coming from “dead bodies and rotten cheese”.

The investigation to establish the source of the odours kicked off after Labour district MP Amanda Spiteri Grech took up the residents’ plight and raised the issue with the Environment and Resources Authority.

“I have personally verified the complaints and residents are right to complain about the unbearable stench and expect that steps are taken for this matter to be solved,” she said. “I will continue following this case until it is solved because people’s quality of life remains a priority.”

She said that ERA informed her that they will be investigating the matter.

Speculation is rife among residents that the smells could be coming from the incineration of abattoir waste in Marsa.

However, establishing the source will require studies that correlate the episodes of foul smell with prevalent winds in the area and matching these with the various types of industrial activity in the region.