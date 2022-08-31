Find family connections to Civil War | Sequim Gazette

The Clallam County Genealogical Society hosts “Finding Your Civil War Veterans,” a presentation by Ginny Majewski, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

View the presentation in person at the society’s research center, 403 Eighth St., Port Angeles. Or, view the presentation by Zoom at 9:45 a.m.; for more information or to get Zoom access, call the society at 360-417-5000 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

There is no charge to view this lecture.

Researching the Civil War Veterans who lived in Clallam County, Majewski has examined and discovered diverse records of the men who fought in the Civil War and the Indian Wars. In this presentation she will discuss her methodology, the available records and their locations.

She will discuss our local history, and how to Civil War veterans changed the course of history on the Olympic Peninsula.

Majewski is a professional genealogist and has been doing family research for most of her life. Born in Yakama, she is a fourth-generation Washingtonian and descendant of a pioneer family.

She has served as president of the Washington State Genealogical Society and of the Clallam County Genealogical Society.

Attendees can offer an answer to the question, “Do you know how many Civil War veterans came to live on the Olympic Peninsula?” Program organizers will collect names and guesses in the 15 minutes prior to the lecture, and the closest guess will be the winner of one of a raffle basket.