Frances Shirley Shaw 2022, death notice, Canada

Frances’ Obituary

SHAW (Boyd), Frances Shirley ~ Age 83, of Nictaux, Annapolis Co., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at home. Born on January 22, 1939, in Middleton, she was a daughter of the late Willard A. and Ella M. (Veinot) Frederick. Frances enjoyed time spent researching genealogy. She was a member of the South Shore Genealogical Society. Frances was an avid toll painter and used her talent to teach others the skill. She was a member of the Society of Decorative Painters. Frances will be remembered and sadly missed by her family, friends, and community. Surviving are sons, Larry Boyd, Upper Sackville; Timothy “Timmy” and Mark (Sara) Boyd, both of Nictaux; daughters, Debbie McEntee, New Minas; Brenda Boyd, Digby; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, LaVerne (Marty) Grant, Nictaux; Darlene, Diane Harvey (Eddie), Dartmouth; several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Keith D.A. Boyd; second husband, Ralph W. Shaw; grandson, Jason Harris; brothers, James, Roger and Dallas Frederick; sister, Zelpha Videto. Visitation will take place 6-8 p.m., Monday evening in Middleton Funeral Home, 398 Main Street, toll free 1-855-825-3448, from where the funeral service followed by a reception will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 6. Rev. Leon Langille officiating, with interment in Torbrook Mines United Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Canadian Cancer Society or to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia. Online guest book may be signed by visiting: www.middletonfuneralhome.com

Middleton Funeral Home

Death notice for the town of: Middleton, Province: Nova Scotia

