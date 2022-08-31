GIRLS TENNIS: Bemidji sweeps tri as Elizabeth Peterson heads youth movement

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls tennis team has a younger lineup in the 2022 season. With several key contributors departing from the 2021 squad, many players have climbed up a rung or two on the ladder.

But some of them have been new entrants to the varsity team entirely, including eighth-grader Elizabeth Peterson.

Her youth hasn’t been holding her back, though, as she swept both her matches during the Lumberjacks’ home triangular on Wednesday. Peterson won 6-2, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles while BHS as a whole picked up two more wins, shutting out Grand Rapids 7-0 before defeating East Grand Forks 4-3 for its second consecutive perfect tri.

“All credit goes to her,” Jacks head coach Kyle Fodness said of Peterson. “She’s really done a good job of being a good listener. She’s been learning from the older players and realizing that just because you’re a senior or just because you’re an eighth-grader, it doesn’t give you any advantage or disadvantage. You just have to go out and play the opponent across from you.”

Bemidji junior Kendal Midboe goes for the ball in a No. 2 doubles match against East Grand Forks on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Peterson has added depth to a Bemidji singles lineup that lost perennial No. 1 Savannah Haugen this year. Her emergence has helped the Lumberjacks continue to pick up victories at a prolific pace.

“It’s really nice to have a supportive team that encourages you, and they make me better by (doing) that,” Peterson said. “And then it’s better competition, which will (also) help me get better.”

She hasn’t seemed fazed by the higher level of play yet. Fodness attributed her preparation in part to facing off against No. 3 singles adversary Morgan Nyhusmoen in practice.

“They’ll be very competitive in practice, which is great,” Fodness said. “Because if you’re playing a teammate in practice, and it’s always 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, that’s great for both players.”

Bemidji junior Maddie Jensen returns a volley in a No. 1 doubles match against East Grand Forks on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nyhusmoen also went 2-0 on Wednesday, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Grand Rapids and 6-1, 6-2 against EGF.

Other BHS players who picked up two victories included Anna Glen at second singles and Noelle Mueller and Sam Wood at third doubles.

Against the Green Wave, No. 1 singles player Emily Dondelinger, No. 1 doubles pair Darby Neis and Maddie Jensen, and No. 2 doubles duo Kendal Midboe and Elena Peterson also earned wins.

The Jacks now sit at 5-1 this season. While it’s an auspicious beginning record-wise, Fodness sees plenty of room for improvement – he’s setting his expectations high for the two-time defending Section 8AA champions.

Bemidji senior Noelle Mueller goes for the ball in a No. 3 doubles match against East Grand Forks on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“They’re really hard workers,” Fodness said of this year’s group. “They really hold themselves accountable. They’ll walk off the court winning and say, ‘I should have done better.’ They’ll walk off the court losing saying, ‘I should have done better.’ So I think we’re going to see some improvement throughout the season, certainly.”

Now that Bemidji has six matches under its belt, Fodness posits that the Lumberjacks will be able to make adjustments more easily in practice.

“Once you practice and then play some meets, those following practices after you play three or four meets get to be a lot more productive, because you have examples of how you play under match conditions,” Fodness said. “You can explain the shot you want. But then it’s a little different after you’ve played a whole set. You say, ‘Oh, yeah, this is why we want to hit this. This is why we want to do that.’ And they also learn some of that from themselves.”

BHS will have plenty of time for productive practice before returning to its home courts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, for a triangular with Thief River Falls and Park Rapids.

Bemidji senior Anna Glen returns a volley in a No. 2 singles match against East Grand Forks on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 7, Grand Rapids 0

Singles

No. 1: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Hamling, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Glen (BHS) def. Tulla, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Nyhusmoen (BHS) def. LaFrenier, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Eli. Peterson (BHS) def. Moss, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Neis/Jensen (BHS) def. Ahcan/Bischoff, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Midboe/Ele. Peterson (BHS) def. Ohman/Cargill, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Mueller/Wood (BHS) def. Moran/Staskivige, 6-0, 6-3

Bemidji senior Emily Dondelinger returns a volley in a No. 1 singles match against East Grand Forks on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 4, East Grand Forks 3

Singles

No. 1: Leach (EGF) def. Dondelinger, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7

No. 2: Glen (BHS) def. Cantera, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Nyhusmoen (BHS) def. Troemner, 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Eli. Peterson (BHS) def. McDonald, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Farder/Bowman (EGF) def. Neis/Jensen, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Petrovich/Walsh (EGF) def. Midboe/Ele. Peterson, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7

No. 3: Mueller/Wood (BHS) def. Zimmerman/Abbey, 6-0, 6-2