Girls tennis roundup: Fergus falls sweeps Willmar in CLC match

WILLMAR — The Willmar girls tennis team fell 7-0 to the Fergus Falls Otters on Tuesday at Willmar Senior High School.

Willmar fell to 0-2 in the Central Lakes Conference and 0-2 overall. Fergus Falls improved to 1-0 in the CLC and 4-1 overall.

The closest match came at No. 4 singles. The Otters’ Kaia Ness defeated the Cardinals’ Aubrey Peterson, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).

“Aubrey Peterson, our No. 4 singles, gave her opponent a challenge,” Willmar head coach Cayle Hovland said. “After a tough first match, Aubrey came back in the second set to tie the game 6-6. She then played in a close tie-breaker.”

The Cardinals next play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Sartell.

Fergus Falls 7, Willmar 0

Singles

(1) Isabella Abrahams, FF, def. Adali Laidlaw 6-2, 6-0 … (2) Leila Nasri, FF, def. Emmie Larson 6-2, 6-2 … (3) Ruby Ellison, FF, Kennedy Mara 6-4, 6-2 … (4) Kaia Ness, FF, def. Aubrey Peterson 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles

(1) Ashtyn Lill/Hattie Fullhart, FF, def. Abby Hisken/heidi Kath 6-1, 6-0 … (2) Cyntreya Lockett/Karley Braeger, FF, def. Addie Malone/Katelyn Garberding 6-1, 6-4 … (3) Keri Hartwell/Hannah Anderson, FF, def. Jenna Hisken/Lizzy Hoffmann 6-0, 6-3

The Osakis Silverstreaks swept Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in straight sets of the non-conference meet at Osakis.

Singles

(1) Leah Maddock, O, def. Annika Heieie 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Larissa Hoffarth, O, def. Lucy Trowbridge 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Bria Hoffarth, O, def. Hannah Hirman 6-0, 6-0 … (4) Bella Weisser, O, def Grace Berndt, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Ellie George/Madeline Anderson, O, def. Tiyana Schwinghammer/Prelsey Detloff 7-6 (3), 6-2 … (2) Lauren Anderson/Brenna Moen, O, def. Izzy Graham/Skylar Knight 6-1, 6-0 … (3) madelyn Collins/Jaclyn Dietrich, O, def. Andrea Douvier/Ellan Fischer 6-0, 6-0

St. John’s Prep 6, BBE 1

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa picked up a point at No. 1 doubles in the loss to St. John’s Prep at Osakis.

Tiyana Schwinghammer and Presley Detloff beat Miranda Louis/Aiyana Neal 6-3, 6-2 to earn the No. 1 doubles victory for the Jaguars.

Singles

(1) Nina Hochenauer, S, def. Annika Heieie 6-2, 6-3 … (2) Franzi Bayer, S, def. Lucy Trowbridge 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Grace Dauer, S, def. Grace Dauer 6-0, 6-4 … (4) Ari Surma, S, def Grace Berndt, 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

(1) Tiyana Schwinghammer/Presley Detloff, BBE, def. Miranda Louis/Alayna Neal 6-3, 6-2 … (2) Scout Swanstrom/Emma Zaun, S, def. Izzy Graham/Skylar Knight 6-4, 6-4 … (3) Lily Kuhl/Elizabeth St. Hilaire, S, def. Andrea Douvier/Ellan Fischer 4-6, 6-4, 10-8

Litchfield 5, Holy Family Catholic 2

Litchfield swept singles play in a victory against Wright County Conference foe Holy Family Catholic at Litchfield.

The Dragons’ Ryanna Steinhaus won her No. 1 singles match in three sets. She was able to recover after a second-set loss to Casey Cronin for the 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory. Steinhaus is the fifth-ranked individual in Class A.

Karlee Prahl, Isla Dille and Kaitlyn Palmer also won in singles for 10th-ranked Litchfield.

Singles

(1) Ryanna Steinhaus, L, def Casey Cronin, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 … (2) Karlee Prahl, L, def Emma Murphy, 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Isla Dille, L, def Julia Baskfield, 6-1, 6-2 … (4) Kaitlyn Palmer, L, def Caroline Schaefer, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Lauren Erickson/Olivia Olson, L, def Callie Lizak/Meg Santini, 6-1, 6-2 … (2) Sophie Zay/Talli Bellefey, HFC, def Sophie Stilwell/Trinity Hawes, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 … (3) Ella Knewtson/Shannon Rothstein, HFC, def Amelia Benson/Anna Stilwell, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Minnewaska 6, Benson/KMS 1

Minnewaska swept the doubles matches in a 6-1 victory over Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Benson.

The duos of Grace Jensen and Zoey Elwood and Katy Vold and Avarie Uhde each won their doubles matches in two sets in similar fashions. Both won 6-1 and 6-0 in their sets.

Benson/KMS’ Elle Klescher won her No. 1 singles match, winning 6-4 in both sets.

The Lakers’ Jayda Kolstoe swept her No. 4 singles match. She was the only competitor to sweep a match.

Singles

(1) Elle Klescher, B/KMS, def. Alia Randt 6-4, 6-4 … (2) Megan Thorfinnson, M, def. Elise Duncan 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Olivia Danielson, M, def. Milgo Abdi 7-5, 7-6 (0) … (4) Jayda Kolstoe, M, def. Molly Jones 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Olivia Bleick/Sydney Dahl, M, def. Alana Hettver/Kya Oakes 6-2, 7-5 … (2) Grace Jensen/Zoey Elwood, M, def. Addie DeToy/Ella McGinty 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Katy Vold/Avarie Uhde, M, def. Avery Davis/Olivia Thornson 6-1, 6-0

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd earned victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles and Nos. 1 and 3 doubles to edge Melrose at Madison.

At No. 1 singles, Katelyn Wittnebel defeated the Dutchmen’s Emily Rieland 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 for the point.

Hannah Oie won at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Claire Lowry and Kayla John and No. 3 doubles team of Taylen Jorgenson and Elsie Wiebe also were victorious.

Singles

(1) Katelyn Wittnebel, L, def. Emily Rieland 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 … (2) Alexis Baumann, M, def. Maddie Matthies 7-6 (2), 6-2 … (3) Hannah Oie, L, def. Anessa Redepnning 6-2, 6-2 … (4) not available, M, def. Sadie Hacker 6-7, 6-4, 7-6

Doubles

(1) Claire Lowry/Kayla John, L, def. Jamie Klasen/Jessica Pohlmann 6-4, 6-1 … (2) Madison Baysinger/Macy Davis, M, def. Kali Borman/Gerti Sieg 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 … (3) Taylen Jorgenson/Elsie Wiebe, L, def. Abigail Welle/Camryn Roering 6-2, 6-2