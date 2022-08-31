Categories
High of Life’s delay was partly down to God of War: Ragnarok and Call of Duty


Upcoming and unconventional shooter High on Life was delayed partially so it wouldn’t have to compete with God of War: Ragnarok or Call of Duty. 

As revealed in an interview with GamesRadar+ during Gamescom 2022, High on Life was pushed from its October release date to December 13 to give space to other big titles releasing around the same time, such as God of War: Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

