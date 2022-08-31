Horrific moment young driver causes three deaths in major collision

Teenager Jack Simpson from Bradford was filmed in a blue van driving at perilous speeds as police chased the suspect down a number of roads in West Yorkshire. The police followed Simpson down several small town roads before losing him at a roundabout after he took an unexpected right turn into oncoming traffic. The teenage suspect then headed onto the M606, heading in the wrong direction, eventually causing the deaths of three people from dangerous driving. Police can be heard shouting “wrong way, he’s gone the wrong way” as Simpson disappears out of sight.

Simspon was sentenced to six years, three in custody and three on licence, after admitting to the fatal offence.

Simpson,16, was driving a van the wrong way down the M606 on June 13 when he collided head-on with a taxi.

Taxi driver Sohail Ali and his passenger Simon McHugh died, as did van passenger Kyden Leadbeater, 18.

Simpson, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was sent to a young offenders institute by Bradford Crown Court.