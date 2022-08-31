How did Nadeshot become popular? A deep dive into 100 Thieves CEO’s career

Matthew “Nadeshot” is a retired Call of Duty player and the owner-co-founder of the Esports giant, 100 Thieves, which was recently valued at $460 million by Forbes. Making it the second most valuable Esports company of 2022. Matthew recently made headlines after a former employee made allegations on Twitter about past mistreatment.

The former Call of Duty professional is famous for his long and illustrious stint at OpTic Gaming. He is an MLG X Games 2014 gold medalist and a Call of Duty XP champion from way back in 2011. The 30-year-old stepped away from competitive play in 2015 and founded the gaming organization 100 Thieves the following year.

Exploring the life and career of Call of Duty legend, Nadeshot

Matthew was born on August 3, 1992. He went to high school in Illinois and his love for gaming was a constant worry for his parents. His mother forced him into a job at a McDonald’s after he finished college. In an interview with Activision, this is what he had to say about his elders’ POV about gaming:

“I think when any parent sees their child doing something that’s really out of the ordinary that’s gonna raise a lot of red flags…that’s the main reason why my mom made me get a job because she was worried that I was just gonna waste my life away behind my computer screen.”

Nadeshot’s career has been a mix of content creation and Esports. The way he walked the fine line balancing the two is, frankly, the reason he became as popular. The star not only made his place in Call of Duty Esports history with his impressive track record, but is also arguably the most famous Call of Duty personality ever.

The OpTic saga

Nadeshot and OpTic are literally the most iconic duo in Call of Duty history. On the content creation side, he is the one who took the organization to new heights, generating engagement for years at the very top level. On top of that, he gradually became stable on their main roster, winning some of the biggest tournaments with his teammate Scump.

In 2010, during the Modern Warfare 2 era, Nadeshot was approached by OpTic Gaming for their roster. They finished eighth in two MLG tournaments with Nadeshot on the roster.

The following season, he started on the main team but then stepped down after internal pressure. While not willing to let the creator leave the competitive scene, OpTic put him in charge of a second team called OpTic Nation.

After an uneventful and short stint, Nadeshot was released from the organization. He bounced between different teams as Call of Duty Black Ops passed. With the announcement of the new Modern Warfare 3, he was back in OpTic’s main team after a teammate fell sick. He went on to win the Call of Duty XP after that. However, even this didn’t last as he was released from the team.

Over the next few iterations of the Call of Duty seasons, Nadeshot became a regular at OpTic, showing strong performances at various high-level events. A few of his achievements with the team post Call of Duty XP are:

1st UMG Chicago 2012

3rd at MLG Spring Championship 2013

3rd Call of Duty Championship 2014

1st UMG Orlando 2015

A king of Content

As mentioned before, he was big on the content side and was probably one of the first Esports athletes to mix content with the competitive side of the game. As his videos, streams, and vlogs gained traction, Nadshot became one of the most recognizable gaming personalities in the industry.

After giving up competitive gaming, he developed some of the most well-liked gaming channels on Twitch and YouTube. For his achievements as an entrepreneur and content developer, Nadeshot was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30. Matthew received the 2014 Esports Athlete of the Year award.

The gamer is yet to leave the Esports scene. He still streams on Twitch to millions of his followers and is actively creating content for his organization. By creating 100 Thieves and operating the LA Thieves and their Call of Duty team, Nadeshot has forever imprinted his name in the annals of Esports history.