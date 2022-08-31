How to measure THC & CBD Levels in cannabis products

Contents

Methods used to test THC & CBD levels

Cannabis home test

How potent is THC in weed?

Purchase quality CBD oil

What percentage do you prefer?

Determining the CBD or THC content of products doesn’t have to be a guessing game. Are you wondering how to measure THC? Let’s find out!

Cannabis has grown in popularity over the past decades, and so has the awareness of THC & CBD levels among consumers. Products made using new weed strains sometimes contain higher CBD levels.

Join us in learning about the methods to determine the THC and CBD ratio in your products.

Methods used to test THC & CBD levels

When looking at how to measure THC in products, the answers for a definitive method may vary. Each producer uses its own form of testing to discover the levels of THC or CBD..

As a consumer, your interest is in the quantities available in the product you want to use or consume. So what are the main methods used to check for this data? The most common lab procedures include

Gas chromatography separates and analyzes vaporized compounds without decomposition.

Spectroscopy, a chemometric method by deflection of magnetic fields, allows for mass testing by separating small molecules.

HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) is a separation process that quantifies the THC and CBD in the cannabis product.

Cannabis home test

So, how can you test for CBD at home?

With a color chart or home test kit. It’s easy to use and gives results in around 45 minutes, but it isn’t as accurate as professional tests.

How do you use the home test kit?

Once you insert a sample of your product into the extraction tube, add the test fluid and shake.

Allow a mixture drop to touch the test plate, then heat it in your oven.

Add a few drops of test fluid into a glass development container, then let the heated test plate rest inside for a few minutes.

Once cooled down by the show of a few dots, your CBD content results are determined.

How potent is THC in weed?

If you’re making your own products, always refer to the best pot seed banks for the highest quality. Once you harvest your crop, it’s essential to measure weed potency before taking any further steps. .

When we test THC percentage, 87.7% of the molecular weight of THCA is THC making it lighter. An estimate is that approximately 75% ends up being THC, and some of it degrades.

Whether you’re a beginner to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, quality products are essential to your experience. So always ensure that the THC and CBD levels are where you need them to be.

Purchase quality CBD oil

Laboratories use the HPLC method to test the compound ratios of the products. When you purchase a bottle of CBD oil, for example, pay close attention to the lab data provided on the packaging.

There are different ways to test THC and CBD levels in cannabis products, so how can you test CBD oil? A drop analysis measures the strength.

With a drop of CBD oil, detection fluid, and a sheet of paper, you can do a test at home within 20–30 seconds.

Compare two bottles with different volumes but the same CBD dosage to determine the compound percentage in the oil. For example, a 0.34oz bottle has 500mg CBD and a percentage concentration of 5%.

What percentage do you prefer?

When it comes to selecting the best cannabis products for your needs, it all comes down to the chemical makeup. Are you looking for physical relief or psychoactive effects? Either way, knowing how to test the THC level in your products is helpful.

While laboratories have various proven processes, home testing could be exactly what you need. Especially if you’re making the oil, cream, or other products yourself.

Just remember that top-of-the-line cannabis products begin with high-quality seeds. So, what are you waiting for? Get your seeds from a trusted distributor today!

Kyle Kushman

Kyle Kushman is an American writer, educator, activist and award-winning cannabis cultivator and breeder specializing in veganic cultivation. He is a representative of Homegrown Cannabis CO company, has been a contributor for over 20 years, and has taught courses in advanced horticulture at Oaksterdam University in Oakland, California and across the United States. Kushman also hosts a cannabis podcast called “The Grow Show with Kyle Kushman”.