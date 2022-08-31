Huge billboard ad for psychic with no contact information amuses bysta

The mystery customer got in touch with signage firm Mandoemedia to pay for the huge board to go live by a busy commuting route earlier this month.

The ad reads: “Psychic wanted – you know where to apply.”

It went on to clarify a real medium would “know exactly when, where and how to contact them”.

Bemused passers-by on Fairfield Street were left trying to work out if it was some kind of joke, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Steve Baxter, from Mandoemedia.com, told the MEN: “We were contacted by an individual to place this advert seeking a psychic.