Joan Collins pays tribute to Princess Diana on anniversary

Joan Collins, 89, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Princess Diana following the 25th anniversary of the Princess of Wales’ death. She referred to her as “enchanting” and “inspirational” as she shared a snap of the pair together from when they met, seemingly for the first time.

Joan struck up a figure of beauty as she sported short black curls and a black dress while shaking hands with Diana as she beamed.

Meanwhile, the princess was equally stunning, dressed in a long red number cut short at the collarbone by a black fold.

The star wrote in the caption to her post as she addressed her 290,000 followers: “It was always a pleasure to meet such an #enchanting and #inspirational lady.

“#princessdiana #25thanniversary #dianaspencer #princessofwales #dianaprincessofwales.”