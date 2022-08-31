John Lennon Had an Affair With THIS Man? The Beatles Member’s Secret Revealed

John Lennon’s sexuality was once questioned due to his one “love affair.”

After divorcing Cynthia Lennon in 1968, Lennon became more open to several relationships. He particularly ignited a relationship with Yoko Ono, but he actually got attracted to more people, including The Beatles’ manager.

On Aug. 27, 1967, The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein died years after closely working with the band. During his death anniversary, the Fab Four’s fans recalled Epstein’s “strong infatuation” toward the late member.



Express UK recently shared a report confirming that Epstein was gay. Despite that, The Beatles appreciated him and never felt bothered about it.

But despite his excellent work as a manager, Epstein sparked controversies when he took Lennon to Barcelona, Spain, in 1963 for a 12-day holiday. At that time, the duo’s connection reportedly grew deeper.

In fact, Lennon eventually revealed that their relationship reached “unbelievable” status.

But according to Paul McCartney, Lennon only used Epstein’s sexuality to impress the boss of the group.

Did Something Happen Between John Lennon, Brian Epstein?

In Pete Shotton’s “John Lennon: In My Life” book, Lennon’s childhood friend revealed that the singer confessed to him that something happened between him and the manager.

Shotton revealed that Lennon offered the manager a sexual relationship, but Epstein only wanted a less intense activity.

Even Ono was aware of the affair that the wife shared something about Lennon’s sexuality after he died. According to her, the star was secretly bisexual. He reportedly wanted to do “it” with a man but would not do so.

“I think he had a desire to [sleep with a man], but I think he was too inhibited. No, not inhibited. He said: ‘I don’t mind if there’s an incredibly attractive guy.’ It’s very difficult: They would have to be not just physically attractive, but mentally very advanced too. And you can’t find people like that,” she continued.

Meanwhile, The Beatles also wrote “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away,” which fans believed to be a song about Epstein’s sexuality. It also caused the public to assume that Lennon and Epstein truly had a brief relationship.

Aside from the manager, Lennon also sparked a romance with the then-22-year-old May Pang after Ono set them up. They shared one year of relationship in 1972.

But as they fell deeper in love, Ono reportedly did everything to win him back.

