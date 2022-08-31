Leashes and leash laws keep our pets safer – The Examiner

By Gisele Gamble Animals Best Friends

I’ve stated in previous articles that I’m a pet sitter. We take care of pets in their own homes by letting them outside to potty and to get exercise. We also walk dogs. Most of our walks are uneventful, but every so often we encounter a loose dog.

Loose dogs are very unpredictable. We never know if a dog is going to be friendly or aggressive. Some dogs might stay in their yard and bark at us, but others may charge at us, scaring the dog we are walking.

I have a policy of never letting go of a lead. This has resulted in my being dragged and pulled down. A dog that is loose can’t be controlled, and you can’t chase a dog and catch it.

One thing that we are very thankful is that we’ve never had to deal with a dog fight. When walking a dog, we are responsible for the safety and well being of that dog. Dealing with a loose dog makes our job harder. If the dog we are walking is assertive enough to go after the loose dog, we have a real problem on our hands.

Most municipalities have leash laws. These laws are usually loosely enforced unless someone complains. Cities depend on citizens to obey the laws and ordinances without having to be told to do so. There are always going to be people who ignore the law.

Leash laws are implemented for a reason. They are to benefit pet owners as well as their pets. Dogs and cats that run loose can be run over and killed. Nothing is worse as finding out that your lost dog or cat is lying dead in the road somewhere. Pets can get into toxic substances, get into fights with other animals, or be caught and tortured by humans.

We need to keep our pets safe. Leash laws are just one more safeguard to protect them. Long leashes are available to those who don’t like the 4- to 6-foot leads. If you do not have a fenced yard, please keep your pet on a leash. Our pets are family, and we need to keep them safe.