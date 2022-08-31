Love is Blind season 3 is coming to Netflix in October 2022

The next two months will be filled with dating reality series and we’re looking forward to watching every single one on Netflix! A brand new Netflix dating series called Dated and Related is set to premiere on Sept. 2, and Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 16. Now, we just received word that Love is Blind season 3 will arrive on Netflix in October!

Love is Blind is one of Netflix’s top dating series, and it has seen much success since its premiere in 2020. Two seasons have been released on Netflix, with a third season coming soon and a fourth and fifth season in the works.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey comes a dating show following a group of single men and women hoping to find love. The lucky singles go through a series of dates without actually seeing each other. Once a meaningful connection is made, they get the opportunity to propose, and if both people in the relationship agree to the engagement, they get to meet in person. But will their love last once they enter back into the real world?

In March, Netflix announced that Love is Blind season 3 would be coming this year, but the streamer didn’t specify when exactly. Since Love is Blind season 2 came out in February and ended in March, we figured that Netflix wouldn’t want to release the third season so close to the second. Therefore, we believed there would be a significant gap between the release of seasons 2 and 3. Well, it looks like we were right because Netflix revealed that Love is Blind season 3 would be coming in October 2022, which is eight months after the second season dropped. But unfortunately, the streamer did not give a specific date in October.

Love is Blind season 3 release date predictions

On the Netflix TUDUM website, the streamer released a list of the biggest original series coming in fall 2022. While some shows were given specific release dates, others were only given release months. Sadly, Love is Blind fell under the shows that were only given a release month. So under the month of October, Love is Blind season 3 is included. Although we don’t have the official release date yet, it’s still good to know that we’ll see the third season very soon.

We’re hoping for an early October release. However, there are other big releases slated for October, such as Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3, The Mole, The Midnight Club, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, From Scratch and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. So we’ll just have to wait and see how Netflix releases its shows in October.

The streamer will most likely announce the Love is Blind season 3 official release date sometime in September. And, of course, you can count on us to share it once it’s announced!