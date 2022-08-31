McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when McIntosh Memorial Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At McIntosh Memorial Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including story time, book clubs, lectures, craft classes, digital resources, and more

McIntosh Memorial Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of communities. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

We’re looking forward to hosting an in-person program with internationally accredited genealogist and author Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway. Haakenstad will be at the library on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby. The program will be about the authors newly published book, “A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration, and Transmigration.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The first part of the book gives an overall view on the Norwegian emigration history, before taking readers to Great Britain, which was one of several routes for transmigration. Further on, insight will be provided on what happened when Norwegian emigrants arrived in North America.

The second part of the book is about sources in the United States and Canada. The book also thoroughly covers Norwegian sources. The book finishes off with a chapter about genealogical methods.

For more than 35 years Haakenstad has been doing genealogy research and is an Accredited Genealogist (AG). In recent years Haakenstad has focused on research in the United States and England, looking for answers with regards to immigration from Norway.

There’s still time to get involved in our annual Vernon County Fair Read to Win program. Youth 0-17 can stop by the library to pick up a reading log. The reading log will take three hours to complete. Turn the completed log back in at the circulation desk to earn one free gate entry or a free ride ticket to be used at the Vernon County Fair. The program concludes on Saturday, Sept. 10.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.