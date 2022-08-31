Metaverse event: A new trend?

Attending zoom calls was a routine thing during the pandemic, but did you experience how visiting a destination of your dream could have been virtual? Imagine doing that along with the options to freely roam across the cities, and interact with local vendors in their virtual pop-up stores. Not just that but virtually picking up a souvenir there and getting it delivered in person, helping you reminisce the virtual tour. That’s the potential that Metaverse is offering to event management players across the world. Let’s dive deeper into how it is set to become the new normal of engaging customers virtually

It’s become a common term to hear every other day lately, isn’t it? Metaverse is something that everyone keeps talking about when they read a news article on how the global banks have invested their capital in building on their brand in this space, or just how artists are eyeing it as a potential investment sphere – only recently the news made headlines reading how singer Daler Mehndi’s “Balle Balle Land” is his newly bought virtual real estate in Metaverse.

So, the question pivots around the concept of the Metaverse. To put it simply, Metaverse doesn’t have a particular definition, but by and large, it means a fully-digitized world that you can view just like how it is in-person, but only virtually. You can call it an extension of VR and AR. But, not necessarily that these virtual spaces can only be accessed via VR or AR. Metaverse is the virtual world that can be accessed by anyone on the digital canvas through the means of interactive video games like Fortnite or for commerce purposes wherein customers and owners of services on Metaverse can experience, interact and deal in virtual/ real goods and services, making it an ecosystem that the world is moving towards.

So, what’s in store for the events industry to thrive in the coming times? While the web is flooding with freshly-brewed information on demystifying misconceptions about Metaverse by the day, let’s focus on how the experiential events industry can eye the space to engage the new-age customers online in Metaverse.

The event industry is a prime sector to see the positive impact of the metaverse in action. The pandemic has pushed firms to rethink how can engage with their customers online but with a hint of real-world elements added to their user journey. This has led to the creation of many virtual assets.

We know you want to hear this, Metaverse is truly limitless. You can create events with an unlimited number of rooms and meeting places so people can attend events or interact with other attendees seamlessly.

When we say limitless, it applies to the headcount of attendees too. You can invite as many relevant visitors without an upper limit.

The highly immersive and extensible nature of the metaverse is such that it can be used for hosting events of practically any size, including major trade fairs and the likes.

Metaverse in itself is an experience and much groundwork is already available for businesses to explore. Architects have been using the space to create life-like models of their to-be-built housing complexes, malls, convention centers, etc. It’s not just about providing a walkthrough, but showcasing how events can be hosted at each outset. While this requires expertise, many event companies are collaborating with architects working on Metaverse projects to help showcase how enthralling a vibe can a convention center provide by showcasing a live concert by a singer attending the event virtually. From making arrangements of tickets to booths for availing of discount coupons for the next show by the singer, breakout rooms to converse with other attendees, and exclusive talk sessions with the artist at an additional cost, etc., the potential of virtual events especially in Metaverse is limitless.

The pandemic somewhere made the virtual experience more prominent than any time previously. With that said, there have been several events wherein industry associations and corporates have been resorting to Metaverse as the go-to space for immersive networking and VR-based marketing of allied brands. A prominent domestic not-for-profit association that voices the food industry’s vision to revolutionize supply chain and ingredient quality, hosted a virtual event amid the second wave of the pandemic in India. The 2-day long event was inaugurated by the renowned central agriculture minister virtually. Attendees could visit various online convention rooms that had different speakers talking about their subject matter of expertise. Interestingly, the event also had a virtual exhibition space through which visitors could virtually take a stroll. They could also engage with any or many of the store managers at the event making business deals from the convenience of their homes.

So, maybe we can say that we are already living in Metaverse when it comes to attending events virtually? Maybe yes. Reiterating that Metaverse to date remains a vast concept and one which cannot be confined to one definition but keeps evolving with new things being introduced time and again in this virtual experiential world.

Many tech companies are making it a point how to make their world in Metaverse more intriguing, immersive, and interactive. Virtual fairs have already started operating in full swing wherein individuals with their virtual avatars can come together, interact, play games or work on projects together. With the ability to speak/ chat with each other, there are many smart features that each tech company is adding as a unique features to their virtual rooms.

Now the question remains, will the events space be physical or go strictly virtual in Metaverse? Well, to answer that, we’ll have to wait for at least 10-15 years. That’s the timeline that even thought leaders like Mark Zuckerberg claim Metaverse will take to meet actualization. Until then, we can say the events space will have a healthy mix of physical and events in Metaverse. What truly remains at heart for Metaverse is, that it strives to be a place that will overhaul the current social networking sphere by helping people to connect at a personal level by providing them with immersive environments. The game for the events space in Metaverse has just begun and it will only go uphill from here.

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Email

Disclaimer Views expressed above are the author’s own.







END OF ARTICLE





