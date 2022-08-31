Categories
Science

Mizoram: Youths urge govt to act against NHIDCL for damaging environment


Mizoram’s youth environment group, Youth for Environment Justice Mizoram (YEJM) accused the Forest Department of Mizoram of failing to act despite witnessing that NHIDCL continued to violate environmental laws.

The youth group on Wednesday wrote a memorandum to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, accusing the NHIDCL of putting up fake spoil bank signs and saying they would launch an indefinite strike if the EF&CC does not take action within a week.



