Moment a smiling Boris Johnson raids home in police vest – VIDEO





The Prime Minister, who was partaking of a police raid near Lewisham, South London as part of his farewell tour of the UK, was filmed saying “how do you do” to a man at the raid for class B drugs in a strange video that appeared on Snapchat. Mr Johnson, who recently defended the police against accusations of being “too woke”, appeared smiley as he responded to the confused and slightly awestruck suspect, who said “wagwan Boris” upon seeing him. It comes as the PM lauded the police for a reduction in neighbourhood crime as the UK deals with the aftermath of several vicious murders in Liverpool and at Notting Hill Carnival.

The man recording the video can be heard saying “wagwan Boris”, after which Mr Johnson replies: “How do you do?” In another video, the man said: “This is actually mad. I saw Boris Johnson in my face. Do you know how drunk I was last night? I feel like a madman. “I woke up to a 6am raid and Boris Johnson’s in my face. Bro, how the f**k did I get raided and Boris Johnson’s there?” And in another he said: “I feel like I’m in a film, fam. That was weird.”

No arrests were made as a result of the raid, which had been carried out by specialist officers near Lewisham. The police discovered Class B drugs, paraphernalia and a suspected drugs line phone but no further action was taken. Speaking after the raid, Mr Johnson said: "Look at neighbourhood crime, which is the thing that really affects the quality of life of most people in this country, and it's down by about 38 percent on 2019 since this Government came in. "I think that's a great effort by the police, not just by the Metropolitan Police, by police up and down the country.