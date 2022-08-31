New Carbon Capture Project To Connect Germany And Norway

Germany energy firm Wintershall Dea and Norwegian giant Equinor have agreed to pursue the development of an extensive CCS value chain connecting continental European CO2 emitters to offshore storage sites on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Wintershall said the ambition of the Norwegian-German CCS project, or NOR-GE for short, was to make a vital contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.

“Wintershall Dea and Equinor will work together to establish technical and commercial solutions for the development of cross-border CCS value chains in Europe and work with governments to shape a regulatory framework that can enable this. We will build on our close cooperation and open the next chapter of German-Norwegian partnership”, Mario Mehren, CEO of Wintershall Dea, said.

Through the partnership, both companies are responding to the European demand for the large-scale decarbonization of carbon-intensive industries that need safe and large-scale underground CO2 storage to abate unavoidable emissions from their processes. The partnership intends to connect Germany, the largest CO2 emitter in Europe, and Norway, which has Europe’s largest CO2 storage potential.

“This is a strong energy partnership supporting European industrial clusters’ need to decarbonize their operations. Wintershall Dea and Equinor are committed to the energy transition and will utilize the competence and experience of both companies to work with governments and partners to help reach the net-zero target”, added Anders Opedal, CEO and President of Equinor.

An approximately 560-mile-long open access pipeline is planned to connect the CO2 collection hub in Northern Germany and the storage sites in Norway and is aimed to be commissioned by 2032. It is expected to have a capacity of 20 to 40 million tons of CO2 per year – equivalent to around 20 percent of all German industrial emissions per year. The project will also consider an early deployment solution where CO2 is planned to be transported by ship from the CO2 export hub to the storage sites.

Wintershall Dea and Equinor also plan to jointly apply for offshore CO2 storage licenses, aiming to store between 15 and 20 million tons per year on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

It is worth reminding that Wintershall Dea announced that it would become net-zero across upstream activities by 2030 (scope 1 and 2 on an equity share basis), to further develop its gas-weighted portfolio in Norway, and to build up a CCS and hydrogen business. The company also gained valuable expertise in the Greensand Project in the Danish North Sea and in addition is a partner in Equinor’s Snøhvit CCS project.

