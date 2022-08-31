Nick Kyrgios explains ‘very stressful’ US Open after second round win

He continued: “But I’d rather have that pressure and the expectation to go far, and I’mdefinitely feeling compared to last year my game has so much confidence and I’m playing the best tennis of my life, and that’s down to a lot of things but I’m happy.”

The world No 25 also explained how he had been spending his time away from the court in New York, as he claimed the city was “crazy” compared to his home of Canberra. “Just spending a lot of time with my girlfriend, my team. You know, we just hang out,” he laughed.

“Nah but you know, we’ve seen some broadway shows. There’s a lot to do in New York, it’s very different compared to where we live Down Under. It’s a crazy place, I don’t know how anyone can live here, it’s nuts but it’s a lot of fun.” Kyrgios still had his focus on the doubles though, as he is set to begin his campaign with Kokkinakis on Thursday. “Obviously gotta put the head down for some doubles again tomorrow so I just want to keep going,” he added.