Nintendo Direct With News Of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess Remasters For Switch Coming In September – Report

The next Nintendo Direct event is coming up in September, according to a report, one that also suggests that the showcase may be focused on The Legend of Zelda.
Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb and Mike Minotti from GamesBeat discussed some possibilities on a podcast recently. As reported by VGC, Minotti said that the rumored September Nintendo Direct event will include the announcement of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Nintendo Switch. Grubb, meanwhile, said the September event will be a “Zelda blowout.”