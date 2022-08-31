No, ‘Harry Potter’ Isn’t Coming to Netflix in September 2022

A viral Facebook post claims that the Harry Potter movies are coming to Netflix. Is it going to happen, though? Well, probably not if you’re in an English-speaking country.

The Harry Potter movies are beloved worldwide, adapting the famous books by J.K. Rowling. As a hot commodity, the streaming rights for Harry Potter are hard to come by and only do so when Warner Bros. licenses it out to Netflix around the world.

The Facebook page in question is Netflix Memes, created in May 2018. They do largely what the name implies and post memes, but they also post links to news (primarily to Fansided’s NetflixLife under an affiliate scheme) and post news in the form of memes.

On August 29th, they posted an image of Harry Potter covers saying, “Harry Potter’s FINALLY gonna be on Netflix,” stating that all eight movies will touch down on September 1st.

The post has gone on to gain over 100k likes and over 34k shares. Another post (which is thought to be from the same network of Facebook pages) has over 30K likes.

Sadly, however, this is not true with the movies not coming to Netflix in locations such as the United Kingdom, Canada or the United States. The schedules for those regions have now been available for several weeks and Harry Potter is nowhere to be seen.

The rights are locked up in the United States with Peacock and HBO Max. They’re available exclusively on streaming via Sky’s NOW service in the UK.

It is true for some regions, however. Netflix will receive the movies in the Middle East on September 1st but beyond those regions, Netflix as a whole isn’t picking up Harry Potter.

العودة للمدراس تحتاج أعمال رهيبة 😎

جدول أعمال شهر سبتمبر وصصصل 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dQxpe2sd14 — Netflix MENA (@NetflixMENA) August 30, 2022

The last time the Harry Potter collection was available on Netflix in a primarily English-speaking country was back in 2019 and 2020 but they’ve subsequently left.

Beyond the Middle East who is about to be the recipient of the movies, only two other regions of Netflix are carrying the movies: Turkey (which received all eight movies back in June this year) and Belgium (which received them at the start of August 2022).

This isn’t the first time we’ve down this road before. Back in late 2020, a viral post claimed the same thing which was subsequently debunked. The same happened two years before that in 2018 too.

Do you wish the Harry Potter movies were on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.