Northport Adoptable Pets Of The Week: 8 Cats With ‘Tragic’ Story

“A dear friend of Northport Cat Rescue Association has passed away, and now her 8 loving cats are all in need of a new home,” Lora Wild, a volunteer with the rescue, told Patch. “Her name was Eve, and she never turned away a cat or a kitten that needed help, and ended up with 8 of her own, all cherished until the day she left them. We are trying to rehome these cats, that are all adults now, and grieving themselves. If you or anyone you know has room in their home and hearts, for any of these fur babies please reach out.”

Here is some more information on each of the cats, courtesy of Wild: