Northport Adoptable Pets Of The Week: 8 Cats With ‘Tragic’ Story

NORTHPORT, NY — Eight cats are the Northport Cat Rescue Association’s Cats of the Week. They were referred to as “Eve’s Cats.”
“A dear friend of Northport Cat Rescue Association has passed away, and now her 8 loving cats are all in need of a new home,” Lora Wild, a volunteer with the rescue, told Patch. “Her name was Eve, and she never turned away a cat or a kitten that needed help, and ended up with 8 of her own, all cherished until the day she left them. We are trying to rehome these cats, that are all adults now, and grieving themselves. If you or anyone you know has room in their home and hearts, for any of these fur babies please reach out.”
Here is some more information on each of the cats, courtesy of Wild:
- Judd, about 5 years old, adores cheek rubs and lounging in cat trees. He gets along with his friend Karma.
- Karma, also around 5 years old, is timid but does love pets and quiet and gentleness.
- Jack is a handsome boy, almost 12 years old. He is a long-haired orange furball and gets along with all cats and kittens. He is an absolute sweetheart. He lost his eye as a kitten and has lived almost his entire life with no idea that he is any different than his other kitty friends. His tail is so long that it sweeps to the floor.
- Peanut is a shy 8-year-old cutie. Still nervous since losing her home, she enjoys kind words and soft pets and is absolutely adorable.
- August at about 10 years old and wants nothing but attention. An orange tabby, she loves to play fetch, be held and snuggle as much with her cat friends as her human friends.
- Pearl, also 10 years old, loves to have her beautiful black fur brushed. She is so sweet and would love a quiet home, and likes the company of other kitties. She is the best sleeping buddy, as she wants nothing more than to curl up on a cozy bed with her people.
- Forest is around 6 years old, and although he is a little shy, loves a good back rub and playing with his kitty toys with his friends.
- Amanda also 6 years old, is very easygoing and sweet with other kitties and people. She loves to be pet and spend time with her people. She hops like a bunny (really) and is as cute as a button.
“As anyone could imagine, to lose a home is one thing, but to lose your family on top of that is tragic,” Wild said. “Eve was their family. They were each other’s family. They are all frightened and very confused. Most are separated into different foster homes, just waiting for someone to make them feel like life can someday be normal again. They brought Eve great joy and love. In return, they felt it right back. They were by her side until the end, just like family should be. Please help us find these amazing creatures a new happily ever after.”
All will be fully vetted and are all neutered or spayed.
