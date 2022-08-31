Norwegian Army puts new logistics vehicles into service

The Norwegian Army on 23 August officially commissioned 109 new military logistics vehicles from Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), including 24 HX

8×8 trucks with hook lift systems; 56 TGS

6×6 heavy-duty tractor trailers; and 29 TGS 4×4 and 6×6 vehicles.

‘Some of these trucks feature an integrated armoured vehicle cab for protecting the crew from ballistic threats and shrapnel,’ RMMV noted in a 30 August announcement. ‘Furthermore, they can also be equipped with state-of-the-art communication and command-and-control systems as well as remote-control weapon stations.’

RMMV added that the vehicles were transferred from the Norwegian defence procurement agency NDMA to the army in a ceremony at Sessvollmoen military base near Oslo.

These vehicles were supplied to Norway under an 11-year framework agreement signed in 2014 between NDMA, its Swedish counterpart FMV and RMMV.

RMMW (a JV between Rheinmetall and MAN Truck & Bus) also holds a contract to provide the Norwegian armed forces with long-term service support for military logistics vehicles until 2025.

Noting that the framework agreement with Norway and Sweden ‘is RMMV’s most complex project to date’, chairman Michael Wittlinger added that the order for both countries ‘encompasses 38 different truck configurations and trailer variants, making this a very multifaceted programme’.