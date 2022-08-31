Pakistan is bracing itself for waterborne disease catastrophe

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that doctors have started treating people suffering from diarrhoea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments in the country’s flood-hit areas. Authorities said waterborne diseases among flood victims are now common across all four of Pakistan’s provinces.

The development has forced the Government to deploy additional medical teams and dispatch medicine as well as provide clean drinking water to survivors.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, health minister in the country’s worst-affected province of Sindh, said officials have set up 4,210 medical camps in the province’s flood-hit areas to treat victims now suffering from skin and waterborne diseases, which are common during floods.

The warning came a day after Pakistan’s prime minister called the devastating floods “the worst in the country’s history”.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said nearly one million livestock had been lost, crops were washed away, and his government was considering importing wheat to avoid any shortage of food.

He said that any inadvertent delay by the international community in helping victims “will be devastating for the people of Pakistan”.