Pensioners could see extra £600 to help with energy bills this winter

Delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Winter Fuel Payment is a state benefit which provides older Britons with extra cash which is intended to cover the additional costs of heating over the winter months. This winter, those who are eligible for the scheme will see their payments doubled with some households being able to get up to £600.

If two separate people in the same household qualify for the help, they’ll both get the money, giving them a total of £1,200.

However, the full amount someone will get for winter 2022/23 depends on their circumstances during the qualifying week and their date of birth.

The “qualifying week” for winter 2022 to 2023 is 19 to 25 September 2022.

On its website, the DWP has detailed the amounts people can expect to receive in different scenarios.

This included whether a person lives alone, with a partner under 80, with a partner over 80, if a person is on specific benefits, or resides in a care home.

The amounts cited by the DWP include the one-off Pensioner Cost of Living Payment, which is between £150 and £300, and will only be given this year.