Pensioners could see extra £600 to help with energy bills this winter

Delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Winter Fuel Payment is a state benefit which provides older Britons with extra cash which is intended to cover the additional costs of heating over the winter months. This winter, those who are eligible for the scheme will see their payments doubled with some households being able to get up to £600.
If two separate people in the same household qualify for the help, they’ll both get the money, giving them a total of £1,200.
However, the full amount someone will get for winter 2022/23 depends on their circumstances during the qualifying week and their date of birth.
The “qualifying week” for winter 2022 to 2023 is 19 to 25 September 2022.
On its website, the DWP has detailed the amounts people can expect to receive in different scenarios.
This included whether a person lives alone, with a partner under 80, with a partner over 80, if a person is on specific benefits, or resides in a care home.
The amounts cited by the DWP include the one-off Pensioner Cost of Living Payment, which is between £150 and £300, and will only be given this year.
For those who live alone, or if no one else in the household qualifies:
Britons born between September 25, 1942 and September 25, 1956 will receive £500.
People born on or before September 25, 1942 will receive £600
For those who qualify and live with someone under 80 who also qualifies:
People born between September 25, 1942 and September 25, 1956 will receive £250.
People born on or before September 25, 1942 will geta payment of £350.
For people who qualify and live with someone over the age of 80 years and who also qualifies:
Those who were born between September 25, 1942 and September 25, 1956 will get £250.
People born on or before September 25, 1942 will receive a payment of £300
People who qualify, live in a care home, and do not receive certain benefits will either see a payment of £250 or £300.
The payment may be different if a person, or their partner, receives one of the qualifying benefits.
For those who qualify, get one of the benefits and live alone, or none of the people you live with qualify:
Britons born between September 25, 1942 and September 25, 1956 will receive £500.
People born on or before September 25, 1942 will receive £600
For those who qualify and live with a partner who qualifies, and either receives one of the qualifying benefits:
People born between September 25, 1942 and September 25, 1956 will receive £500.
Britons born on or before September 25, 1942 will receive £600 – only one person will get this payment if this is the case.
For those who qualify and live with someone, who is not a partner, who qualifies, and either gets one of the benefits:
People born between September 25, 1942 and September 25, 1956 will receive £500.
Britons born on or before September 25, 1942 will receive £600.
Both claimants will receive the payment in these circumstances.
People who qualify, live in a care home, and get one of the qualifying benefits are not eligible to claim the Winter Fuel Payment.
The majority of the payments will be automatically, without having to claim, made in November or December and people who qualify usually receive a letter beforehand telling them exactly how much they will receive.
This is for people who get the State Pension, or another DWP social security benefit.
These benefits include Pension Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), and Income Support.
If Britons do not receive a State Pension or other qualifying benefit, or if they live abroad, they may need to make a claim.
People can put in their claim for a Winter Fuel Payment from August 1, 2022 and the deadline to make a claim for winter 2022 to 2023 is March 31, 2023.
The money someone gets is tax-free and will not affect the other benefits they receive.
It is estimated that more than eight million households will be helped from the Winter Fuel Payment across the UK this winter.
