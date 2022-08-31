Princess Diana wore ‘most expensive’ gem with jaw-dropping dress





Princess Diana owned a wealth of impressive jewellery, but one of her most recognisable jewels was a pearl choker that featured a huge central sapphire. On the night Prince Charles confirmed he had been unfaithful to her in a TV special, Princess Diana stepped out to attend an event at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

Diana’s black dress by Christina Stambolian was dubbed the ‘revenge dress’ by the press, and to accentuate its plunging neckline, Diana paired the gown with her beloved sapphire and pearl choker. Diana’s outing in 1994 cemented the jewel’s place in royal history, and it is worth a staggering price. Claire Beatson, General Manager of lab-grown engagement ring brand, Nightingale, said: “Arguably, the most expensive piece of jewellery Princess Diana wore was the sapphire, diamond and pearl choker she famously wore with her ‘revenge dress’ after Prince Charles’ affair was announced by the press.” Ms Beatson explained the jewel is comprised of an “oval sapphire set in a double halo of diamonds”, and that it features “nearly eight carats of diamonds alone”. READ MORE: Princess Diana’s ‘replacement’ engagement ring worth £75,000

She noted: “Whilst there isn’t an accurate value for the cost, due to its royal associations and infamy, this piece could fetch up to £1million if sold at auction today.” Some jewellery experts have previously estimated the piece could be worth up to £100million due to the size of the sapphire and its historical provenance. Ever the innovator when it came to her jewellery, this choker was originally gifted to Diana as a brooch. Jewellery experts Austen and Blake explained: “Whilst gifted to Diana by the Queen Mother, following her nuptials to Prince Charles, the sapphire choker was originally a brooch.

“Despite Diana having worn the brooch for multiple formal engagements, she had the sapphire and diamond cluster adapted to be worn as part of a pearl choker necklace. “This change however was not irreversible, and Diana was seen wearing this piece in both its forms frequently throughout the rest of her life. “Unfortunately, the sapphire surrounded by a double-row of diamonds has not been seen in public since her death in 1997, yet continues to be known as one of the monarchy’s most notable sapphire pieces.” The sapphire and pearl choker made another famous appearance in 1985 when Diana wore it to a White House reception.

Kate also owns a pair of double-drop sapphire earrings Diana adored, and she opted to wear them for the first time at Trooping the Colour 2022. The Duchess also owns a pair of single-drop sapphire earrings believed to be from the late Princess’ collection. Harry’s wife Meghan Markle also wears jewels from her late mother-in-law, including an aquamarine ring Diana favoured in her later years. Meghan has also previously been spotted wearing Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet, her gold butterfly earrings and her sapphire and gold cuff bracelet.