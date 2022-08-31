Program finds homes for pets of hospice patients

Cody the Chihuahua and his human mom had happily grown old together, until Cody’s human entered the final chapter of her life and didn’t have anyone who would care for the little dog after she passed away.

She couldn’t bear to think what would happen to her old pet if he ended up in a shelter, where senior animals are typically passed over for younger ones.

“There is a deep sense of grief and worry for patients who are facing end of life and are thinking about not only saying goodbye to their pet, but what their future holds for them,” said Mary Larson, the director of community engagement for St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care.

Fortunately, St. Francis Reflections, which provided hospice services for Cody’s mom, was about to write a happy new chapter in Cody’s life, thanks to the organization’s Pet Pledge Program.

“We honor that pets are part of the family and our care for the patient and family extends to pets if needed,” Larson added.

Under the program, when routine pet care becomes a burden for a terminally ill patient, volunteers will help with chores such as taking the pet to the veterinarian. When the individual passes, St. Francis Reflections staff will find a good home for the animal.

In Florida, animals are considered property and assigned to whomever inherits the estate.

“What if this person has no interest or is unable to take on the pet?” Larson asked.

Dottie the cat enjoyed the spoiled life with her elderly mom, but her out-of-state daughter would not have been able to care for the feline after the hospice patient passed. Mother and daughter were reassured that Dottie would find a good home, and she did, with one of the hospice’s nurses.

“Dottie stayed with her mother until the very end, providing her that comfort and sense of calm that comes from the deep bond they shared,” Larson said.

Pet Pledge, free to hospice patients, is made possible through the St. Francis Reflections Foundation and the Pet Pledge Advisory Committee, which accesses free veterinary care, provides temporary shelter and assists with placement.

With only eight teeth left and 15 years under his pudgy belt, Cody caught the eye and heart of Marguerite Garner, who saw his photo at St. Francis Reflections’ Pets in the Park event at Cocoa’s Riverfront Park. Garner works for event sponsor Pet Pros.

Although she shares her home with several dogs, Garner knew there was always room for one more.

Away went Cody with the new mom and a basket of goodies from St. Francis Reflections. Garner reports that he loves his new pack and shredded chicken and even tolerates the cat.

“It was meant to be I was there when Cody was the featured pet,” Garner said.

It was also meant to be that the Pet Pledge Program was there to connect Cody and Garner.

For more on the Pet Pledge Program, visit reflectionslsc.org.