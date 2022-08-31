Red wine will make you look you look younger – doctor claims

However, this doesn’t mean guzzling bottles of the stuff every day, with Dr Anthony suggesting limiting your consumption to one glass for skin benefits.

He explained: “The good thing about red wine is that it contains resveratrol, which we are finding out is one of the most powerful anti-ageing antioxidants that you can ingest.”

He continued that red wine is “the best place” to find resveratrol, although it can also be found in peanuts, pistachios, blueberries and cranberries.

Limiting your red wine intake to one glass a day is optimal, claimed the doctor.