Rooftop Cinema Club Unveils New Line of Movies For Outdoor Screenings This Fall

Rooftop Cinema Club will continue to take movie-watching to new heights, with outdoor showings set to pan out throughout the fall amid Chicago’s skyline.

Since planting roots this spring in the Windy City, the Rooftop Cinema Club has been featuring classic films in an open-air cinema experience in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood at The Emily Hotel.

In September and October, the rooftop will be screening films starring favorite cinematic Virgos in keeping with its new zodiac theme.

Movies will be shown every day and include hit flicks like “The Great Gatsby,” “Get Out,” “Parent Trap,” “Black Panther,” “Love Jones,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Monster’s Inc.” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” among others.

Classic spooky films will start to surface, with “American Psycho,” “The Shining,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Coraline” scheduled for showings in the leadup to Halloween. On Oct. 31, “Hocus Pocus” and — you guessed it — “Halloween” will be played at the rooftop.

Here’s a full list of movies and showtimes.

Screenings before 4:30 p.m. will be open to all ages, while showings at 4:30 p.m. and later will be for people ages 18 and older only. Tickets are available for purchase online, priced between $19.75-$27.75.

Concessions will also be available at the events, including an assortment of cocktails, frozen drinks, beer, wine, popcorn, burgers, tacos and more, according to the website. No outside food or drink is allowed at the venue.

“I have long dreamed of bringing Rooftop Cinema Club to Chicago,” Rooftop Cinema Club founder Gerry Cottle said earlier in a statement. “I’m confident Chicagoans will enjoy this cinematic experience, whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night. We are so proud to be part of this city where so many iconic movies have been made.”