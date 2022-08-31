Russia cuts gas to Germany – follow live

‘We will chase them to the border,’ says Zelensky – Monday
Russian defences in the Kherson region fell through hours after Kyiv launched a counter-offensive in the south and east of Ukraine, an aide to Volodymyr Zelensky claimed.
Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, said the Russian line in the occupied southern region had been “broken through in a few hours”. He did not make clear the scale of the breakthough and his claim could not be verified by The Independent.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian forces had pushed the front line back in places but did not say where.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Gazprom cut off the largest gas pipeline serving Germany, claiming it needed to be closed for three days for maintenance.
Gazprom had been running the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at only 20 per cent capacity prior to Wednesday’s full shutdown. Germany said there were no technical issues.
Europe faces gas shortages this winter without Russian supplies and ministers have accused Vladimir Putin of using energy as a weapon.
UN to inspect Russian-held power plant in Ukraine war zone
UN inspectors headed into Ukraine’s battlefield on Wednesday to visit the Zaporizhzhia power plant after warnings that fighting near the nuclear facility risked catastrophe.
Russian-installed officials in Enerhodar, the occupied town neighbouring Zaporizhzhia, claimed that Ukrainian forces fired within the plant’s grounds overnight.
The two sides have spent weeks trading accusations of reckless bombing in the vicinity of the plant claimed by Russia in the early days of a six-month war.
Expert mission follows warnings of radiation disaster after nearby shelling
Liam James31 August 2022 11:08
Germany can cope so long as gas pipe doesn’t stay shut – regulator
Germany will be able to cope with a three-day gas shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline if Russia resumes deliveries at the reduced level of recent months, the president of Germany’s network regulator said this morning.
“I assume that we will be able to cope with it,” Klaus Mueller told Reuters TV in an interview. “I trust that Russia will return to at least 20 per cent from Saturday, but no one can really say.”
Russia halted gas supplies via Europe’s key supply route today, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels, and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region’s richest countries.
Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas to a dozen European Union countries, yesterday further reducing supplies to France. EU leaders have agreed to cut gas use by 15 per cent over the colder months.
Yesterday, German chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted his country was well-prepared to tackle an energy shortage due to Russia‘s squeeze on European gas supplies, as fears grow about the rising prices that will hit consumers across the continent this winter.
He cited Germany’s decision to reactivate oil and coal-fired power plants, mandate the filling of natural gas storage facilities and lease floating liquefied natural gas terminals. A decision on extending the operating life of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants is also expected soon.
Liam James31 August 2022 10:49
Ukraine fired near nuclear plant overnight, says Russia
Russia has accused Ukraine of firing on the grounds of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ahead of a visit to the Moscow-occupied site by UN inspectors.
Kremlin-installed local authorities claimed that Ukrainian forces shelled near the plant and in the neighbouring town of Enerhodar overnight.
Zaporizhzhia was captured by Russia days after Vladimir Putin ordered his forces across the Ukrainian border in February, though Ukrainian workers keep the power plant running.
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency set off on Wednesday morning from Kyiv to the site 280-miles southeast after warnings that nearby fighting risked a nuclear disaster.
As European foreign ministers met in Prague, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell renewed a call to Russia for the area around the power plant to be fully demilitarised. “They are playing games. They are gambling with the nuclear security,” Mr Borrell said. “We cannot play war games in the neighborhood of a site like this.”
Liam James31 August 2022 10:08
Satellite images show damage to Ukraine nuclear plant buildings right next to reactor
New satellite images from Ukraine’s Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show damage caused to the buildings next to several reactors at the site (Arpan Rai writes).
High-resolution images taken by geospatial intelligence company Maxar Technologies on Monday confirmed damage to the roof of the building adjacent to several nuclear reactors at the largest power plant in Europe.
The photos also showed a group of armoured personnel carriers stationed along a road near the reactors, located in the city of Enerhodar.
A couple of brush fires seen outside the main power plant facilities also reflected damage to the surrounding environment.
Satellite images show armoured personnel carriers stationed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s reactors
Liam James31 August 2022 09:23
Ukraine shelling Russian ferries to cut supplies, says Zelensky adviser
Ukrainian forces are shelling ferries used by Russia to supply its forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, said.
The Ukraine military launched a counter-offensive in recent days aimed at pushing Russian forces out of territory captured during six months of war.
Military observers said the Ukraine started firing on Russian ferries on the Dnipro on Monday. The attacks make sense alongside Ukraine’s ground operations, the Institute for the Study of War said.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said that since the beginning of August Russia had made efforts to reinforce its military postiion on the west bank of the Dnipro river by Kherson – a key target of the counter-offensive.
Liam James31 August 2022 09:04
Ban Russian tourists, Ukraine urges EU
The European Union should ban Russian tourists, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said this morning, urging a step the bloc’s foreign ministers gathered in Prague are unlikely to take due to deep divisions on the matter.
Mr Kuleba also proposed a program in which Russian soldiers who surrendered would be rewarded with “a new life”, though he did not say where.
Eastern and Nordic countries strongly back a tourism ban while Germany and France have warned their peers it would be counter-productive, saying ordinary Russians should still be allowed access to the West.
In a joint memo, France and Germany said that – while security checks were needed – students, artists and others should still be allowed to travel to the EU.
The EU ministers are expected to agree in principle on suspending a visa facilitation agreement with Moscow – meaning Russians would have to wait longer, and pay more, for visas – but not on an outright EU travel ban.
“The time for half-measures is gone,” Mr Kuleba told Reuters before meeting with the EU ministers, asking them to go further. “Only a tough and consistent policy can produce results.”
Liam James31 August 2022 08:46
Putin intent on ‘undoing the good’ of Mikhail Gorbachev, says Boris Johnson
Vladimir Putin is intent on “undoing the good” of Mikhail Gorbachev and attempting to “recreate that Soviet empire”, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister paid tribute to the former Soviet Union leader, who has died at the age of 91, describing him as “one of those people who changed the world and unquestionably changed it for the better”.
Mr Johnson said: “When you look at what he did to make Europe whole, free, to give freedom to the countries of the former Soviet Union – it was quite an extraordinary thing.”
He added: “Maybe he paid his own political price for it but when history is written, he will be, I think, one of the authors of fantastic change for the better in the world.”
Gorbachev would have found Ukraine invasion ‘absolutely unthinkable’, says PM in tribute
Liam James31 August 2022 08:29
Russia fully cuts off Germany’s biggest gas pipeline
Russia’s Gazprom has shut off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany.
The state energy giant has said the largest pipe supplying Germany will be out of operation for 72 hours was needed for maintenance.
Gazprom had been running the pipeline at only 20 per cent capacity prior to Wednesday’s full shutdown. Germany has said there were no technical issues.
Europe faces gas shortages this winter without Russian supplies. Governments fear Russia could extend the outage in retaliation for sanctions imposed on it and have accused Vladimir Putin of using energy supplies as a weapon.
Russia has denied that and blames sanctions for the drop in exports.
Liam James31 August 2022 08:11
Ukraine firing on whole Russian front, says Zelensky
Ukrainian troops have attacked Russian positions along the entire front, Volodymyr Zelensky said, warning Moscow’s forces to flee or die.
“Active military engagement is now happening along the whole front line: in the south, in the Kharkiv region, in Donbas,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address on Tuesday.
He added: “If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home.”
A aide to Mr Zelensky said that Russian defences in Kherson, a key target of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, had fallen within hours – though it was unclear which defences he was referring to.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian forces had pushed the front line back in places but did not say where.
Liam James31 August 2022 07:46
Ukraine wants Russian tourists banned by EU
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the European Union to ban Russian tourists reasoning that a majority of the Kremlin’s population supported Russia’s “genocidal war of aggression” against Ukraine.
“The time for half-measures is gone. Only a tough and consistent policy can produce results,” Mr Kuleba said ahead of EU foreign ministers meet in Prague on Wednesday for a second day of talks.
“A visa ban for Russian tourists and some other categories will be an appropriate response to Russia’s genocidal war of aggression in the heart of Europe supported by an overwhelming majority of Russian citizens,” the top Ukrainian official said.
He also suggested a special program for Russian soldiers who do not want to fight in Ukraine anymore.
“(The message): save yourself and leave. Lay down arms, surrender to Ukrainian forces, and get an opportunity to start a new life,” he said.
Mr Kuleba added: “I am confident that this offer is worth making, because even if one Russian soldier lays down arms and decides to leave, it means saved Ukrainian lives and closer peace.”
Arpan Rai31 August 2022 06:44
