Small magnitude 3.2 quake hits 36 miles southeast of West Yellowstone, Wyoming, United States early evening

Just 9 minutes ago, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck near West Yellowstone, Gallatin County, Montana, USA. The tremor was recorded early evening on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at 7:33 pm local time, at a very shallow depth of 1.2 miles below the surface.

The event was filed by the United States Geological Survey, the first seismological agency to report it.

Our monitoring service identified a second report from the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake which listed the quake at magnitude 3.2 as well. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), reported the same quake at magnitude 3.2.

According to preliminary calculations, we do not expect that the quake was felt by many people and did not cause any damage. In West Yellowstone (pop. 1,300, 36 miles away), and Driggs (pop. 1,700, 44 miles away), the quake was probably not felt.

Date & time: Aug 31, 2022 7:33 pm (GMT -6) local time (1 Sep 2022 01:33 GMT)

Magnitude: 3.2

Depth: 1.9 km

Epicenter latitude / longitude: 44.26°N / 110.64°W (Teton, Wyoming, United States)

