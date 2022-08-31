Takhar Man and Woman Arrested for Running Away and Having Extramarital Relationship – The Khaama Press News Agency

Taliban forces have arrested a man and a woman in Takhar province of northern Afghanistan on charges of running away from home and having an extramarital relationship said local Taliban authorities.

According to Mubin Safi, the spokesperson for the Taliban chief of police in Takhar province, the group’s forces arrested the man and woman on Wednesday, August 31, in Taloqan, the provincial capital of Takhar.

The two arrested, according to the Taliban official, have confessed to having an illicit relationship and are being investigated by the security agencies.

People accused of escaping their homes and engaging in relationships outside marriage have been stoned or lashed by the Taliban administration.

Three young girls were reportedly detained by Herat policewomen earlier this week for the crime of home escape in Herat province, in western Afghanistan.

Taliban security personnel had earlier detained a boy and a girl from the fifth district of Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan on charges of escaping their homes.

Three people – two women and a man – were publicly shamed and flogged for the crime of adultery in southern Afghanistan earlier this month, after an appellate court decision in Zabul province.

Prior to this, the Taliban leader ordered the governors in their meeting that Sharia law must be implemented instead of human-made laws.