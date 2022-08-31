The best AS44 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Over the course of the last few seasons, the AS44 assault rifle has received more and more attention in Call of Duty: Warzone. Season 4 saw an exponential rise in popularity for the AS44, which led to Raven Software slightly nerfing the AR in Season 5. The nerf wasn’t anything too major, but it did reduce the AS44’s max damage by two points. To offset this, one of the AS44’s best attachments was given a damage buff; however, it was then given a recoil nerf to combat that. This means that players will need to control the AS44 more so than they’ve had to in the past. By using the AS44’s best loadout in Warzone, though, that shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

To see the full loadout for the AS44 in Warzone Season 5, keep reading below.

Best AS44 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Kovalevskaya 615mm

: Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Kovalevskaya Custom

: Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk : Disable

: Disable Perk2: Fully Loaded

This AS44 loadout is all about controlling its somewhat sporadic recoil in Warzone. Because the AS44’s fire rate is so high, its accuracy tends to be a little wild during sustained fire. However, with the additions of attachments like the Carver Foregrip, MX Silencer, Hatched Grip, and Kovalevskaya Custom stock. Meanwhile, damage range is given a significant boost thanks to the MX Silencer and Kovalevskaya 615mm barrel. The MX Silencer, along with Lengthened, also improves bullet velocity for the AS44. Players can also ensure enemies don’t get away from a gunfight by using the Disable perk.

While not the strongest AR in Season 5, the AS44 is an above-average option that can be a great primary weapon on a smaller Warzone map. With the rifle’s high fire rate, players might even be able to get away with using Ghost over Overkill in their second perk slot, as the AS44 can act as an SMG in close range.