Trip out with ‘The Adventures of a Psychedelic Cowboy’ | Testa

The Sensational Country Blues Wonders, the musical moniker of singer/guitarist Gary Van Miert, will become just a little more sensational with the Sept. 2 release of “The Adventures of a Psychedelic Cowboy.”

Long a mainstay of the North Hudson music scene, Van Miert seemed ubiquitous before the COVID pandemic, either performing or just showing up to support fellow musicians at both traditional venues and any hole-in-the-wall that could be persuaded to host live music. With a fluid lineup of band members, the Sensational Country Blues Wonders played much more than just country and blues, finding inspiration in everything from modern Americana to traditional gospel.