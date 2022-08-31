Ukraine looks to choke off Russian forces in occupied Kherson; IAEA begins risky nuclear power plant trip

A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Energodar on May 1, 2022. Europe’s largest nuclear power station has become a fighting ground for the conflict, with both sides blaming each other for attacks on and around the complex.

An International Atomic Energy Agency convoy was seen leaving Kyiv for the Zaporizhzhia

nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, a witness told Reuters.

Europe’s largest nuclear power station has become a fighting ground for the conflict, with both sides blaming each other for attacks on and around the complex. Fighting around the facility has sparked fears over the heightened risk of a nuclear disaster. Russian forces remain in control of the plant.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi will lead a team of 14 inspectors to the nuclear plant.

The mission’s aim, the agency has said, is to “help ensure nuclear safety and security at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya NPP and undertake vital safeguards activities.”

In the lead-up to the visit, both Ukraine and Russia repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant. Ukraine says Russia has turned the plant into an ammo and equipment depot. Yesterday, Ukraine accused Russia of shelling the designated travel corridor that the IAEA team would use to reach it.

Russia did not respond to that accusation, and claimed Ukraine had again shelled the plant. It said radiation levels were at a normal level on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Tuesday that Ukraine would do what it can to keep the IAEA mission safe.

“Theirs is an important mission and we do all we can for it to be safe and fully operational,” he said, adding that Russia had not stopped its “provocations” on areas where the IAEA mission would have to visit.

“I have hope the IAEA mission will be able to start its activities. The situation at the ZNPP and in Enerhodar and surrounding areas remain extremely dangerous. The occupiers don’t leave the station, continue their shelling, and don’t remove their weapons and ammunition from the station. They are intimidating our service personnel. The risk of a nuclear catastrophe is by no means getting lesser by the hour.”

— Natalie Tham and Holly Ellyatt