US Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava latest score and updates

Medvedev, Murray cruise to second round. Halep stunned by qualifier Snigur

Andy Murray is in US Open action today as he takes on Emilio Nava in the second round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The former champion aims to reach the third round of a grand slam for just the second time since 2018.

The US Open winner in 2012 got off to a great start in New York thanks to a straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday in what was his first straight sets win at a grand slam since 2017. He now faces 20-year-old American Nava who is ranked a career high 200th in the world.

The 35-year-old Brit had been troubled by muscle cramps coming into the final grand slam of the season but his performance against the tournament’s 24th seed Cerundolo and the straight sets win he achieved will also be a boost to his chances and confidence.

Victory for Murray will also enhance the British interest in the tournament after Emma Raducanu failed to defend her title by losing 6-3 6-3 to France’s Alizé Cornet in the first round of the women’s competition.

Follow all the action from the US Open second round as Andy Murray takes on Emilio Nava: