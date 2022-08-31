US Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava latest score and updates

Medvedev, Murray cruise to second round. Halep stunned by qualifier Snigur
Andy Murray is in US Open action today as he takes on Emilio Nava in the second round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The former champion aims to reach the third round of a grand slam for just the second time since 2018.
The US Open winner in 2012 got off to a great start in New York thanks to a straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday in what was his first straight sets win at a grand slam since 2017. He now faces 20-year-old American Nava who is ranked a career high 200th in the world.
The 35-year-old Brit had been troubled by muscle cramps coming into the final grand slam of the season but his performance against the tournament’s 24th seed Cerundolo and the straight sets win he achieved will also be a boost to his chances and confidence.
Victory for Murray will also enhance the British interest in the tournament after Emma Raducanu failed to defend her title by losing 6-3 6-3 to France’s Alizé Cornet in the first round of the women’s competition.
Follow all the action from the US Open second round as Andy Murray takes on Emilio Nava:
Murray 0-0 Nava*
Wild! An attempted overhead smash from Nava is badly mishit and he smokes his shot over the back of court. What should have been a winner gifts Murray another break point.
But… he can’t take it. He tries a two-handed backhander across court but goes long in the next rally. Back to deuce.
Murray 0-0 Nava*
Nava saves the break point then forces Murray into an error to move to advantage in the game.
Nava misses his first serve and allows Murray to dictate the next rally, he moves the 20-year-old around the court and brings the game back to deuce when Nava goes long.
This is a decent opening game. 40-40.
Murray 0-0 Nava*
Nava lands a couple of first serves, the second being up at 128mph to bring the game back level at 30-30.
The next rally is an exchange from the baseline with both men hammering the ball at each other alternating between forehand and backhand.
Murray slices back a return and wins the point as Nava sends his shot into the net.
Murray 0-0 Nava*
Let’s go! Emilio Nava is serving first and a short rally ends with the American fizzing a backhand out of play to give Andy Murray the first point of the match.
Nava miscues another backhand and sends one long in the next rally. Murray is quickly up to 0-30 in the first game of the first set.
Murray vs Nava
The Arthur Ashe court isn’t full by any means but hopefully the standard of tennis between Andy Murray and Emilio Nava brings in the crowds.
It’ll be a packed house later on though when Serena Williams takes the court around midnight UK time.
Murray vs Nava
It’s a warm day in New York and there’s an awkward shadow line about halfway across the court thanks to the roof. This should be a good test for both men.
Nava is just starting out on his career and will gain a ton of experience from facing Murray here but the Scot could take control of the match early on and make things extremely difficult for the 20-year-old.
Murray vs Nava
Both players are out on court and going through their warm-ups. Murray looks strong and confident, can he reach the US Open third round this evening?
Murray optimistic about the future
Monday’s victory over Francisco Cerúndolo was the first time Andy Murray has won a straight-sets match at a grand slam since Wimbledon five years ago, and following the match he said: “That felt like five sets to me. It’s very tricky conditions, very humid and hot.
“I was really happy with the way I got through that one; it was not easy.”
Ten years on from his maiden grand slam title at the US Open, Murray has partnered back up with Ivan Lendl and remains optimistic that he can have more memorable grand slam days.
Speaking about his coach Murray said: “He’s a man of few words. He wasn’t saying loads but to have him there supporting me is really important.
“He’s still there supporting me at this stage in my career when many people wouldn’t.”
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to win
Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata.
Nadal is short on matches after suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon and Australian wild card Hijikata seized his opportunity on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a brilliant first set.
But Nadal, who is yet to lose a grand slam match this year, hit back straight away and clinched a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 victory to set up a second-round clash with fellow veteran Fabio Fognini.
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to win
The second seed was playing only his second match after an abdominal tear at Wimbledon
