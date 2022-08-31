Yung Gravy Defended Addison Rae’s Mom, Sheri Easterling, After They Made Out At The VMAs

The Yung Gravy and Sheri VMAs pairing isn’t entirely out of the blue — the two have been pretty openly flirtatious via TikTok videos. Mr. Gravy even said in an interview earlier this month, “She was DM’ing me at one point…I started showing some love back and, you know, now we’re just being cute. Ya know. Making videos back and forth, sending wholesome DMs — it’s cute.”