10 Best R-Rated Action Movies

The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Hulu’s Prey, recently premiered to critical acclaim, in large part thanks to its flawless action sequences that don’t pull any punches when it comes to its most brutal scenes. It has quickly become one of the best R-rated action movies of the year and deserves a spot next to award-winning classics.

Other R-rated action flicks worth watching include neo-noir blockbusters like John Wick and riveting thrillers like Sicario. These films were made for mature audiences, as they don’t usually hold back with depicting gruesome sequences, making them essential viewing for fans of the genre.

John Wick (2014)

Available to rent on Apple TV.

A trio of gangsters chooses to target the wrong man in John Wick, as in the process of stealing his vintage car and killing his beloved puppy, they force the titular protagonist out of retirement. John uses his old connections and skills to track them down, determined to get back at the criminals who have taken the only things he has left to care about.

The blockbuster would signal the birth of a new franchise, with new films and even a TV series still in the works today. John Wick is a badass character who’s easy to root for, and the movie does an excellent job at maximizing the basics of the revenge subgenre.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Known for its violent action sequences featuring the Bride, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 follows the story of the unnamed protagonist after an attempted assassination by her boss and her old crew. The Deadly Vipers sabotage her wedding and end up putting her in a coma, which begins her long journey of revenge against them and their leader, Bill.

The highly stylized film has unique fight scenes that can be gruesome and bloody. It’s clear that it deserves an R rating after the Bride’s confrontation with the yakuza and the Crazy-88, not to mention the gripping finale with O-Ren Ishii.

Logan (2017)

Available to stream on Disney+.

Set in a not-so-distant future where no mutants have been born for decades, Logan is centered on Wolverine’s experiences while caring for an extremely ill Professor X. His attempts at hiding away from the hostile world are challenged by the arrival of a young mutant named Laura, whose powers are shockingly similar to his own.





The hard-hitting film is a fitting send-off for the beloved character, whose bravery is underscored when he uses what remains of his strength to protect a new generation of mutants. It’s a gritty, emotional superhero movie with parts that are almost too difficult to watch, which is exactly why it should be considered essential viewing for Wolverine’s fans.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Often cited alongside the best action movies from the past decade, Mad Max: Fury Road takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where resources like water are scarce and gasoline is more valuable than ever. Its protagonist, Max Rockatansky, teams up with Imperator Furiosa in an attempt to flee from the iron grip of the cult leader, Immortan Joe.





With its fast-paced car chases and incredible stunts, it’s impossible to look away from the stunning film that manages to be exciting from start to finish. It quickly becomes obvious why it needs an R rating when Immortan Joe sends his wild War Boys after Max and Furiosa.

Nobody (2021)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Hutch Mansell is growing tired of his repetitive routines with his boring job, unhappy marriage, and unimpressed kids in Nobody. A robbery changes everything for the protagonist who is driven to revive aspects of himself from his past that no one expected him to have.

Following a similar formula to John Wick, the action film is fun to watch because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It uses the tropes that make revenge flicks so entertaining to tell its own version of the familiar story. There are a ton of guns, fight scenes, and injuries, which is why it’s not surprising that it has an R rating and a sequel in the works.





Sicario (2015)

Available to rent on Apple TV.

Sicario tells the story of FBI Special Agent Kate Macer, who is sent to the Mexican border to join an elite task force created to bring down a drug cartel. In the rewatchable crime movie, she meets CIA Officer Matt Graver and consultant Alejandro Gillick, who are hiding secrets that influence the results of the dangerous operation.

As Kate delves deeper into what’s really going on at the border, she finds herself in several life-or-death situations that make her question everything she knows about the government and the war on drugs. She’s understandably shaken by the violence, which is likely the film’s intended effect on audiences as well.

Deadpool (2016)

Available to stream on Disney+.

The origin story of the titular antihero is portrayed in Deadpool, which starts with Wade Wilson getting diagnosed with terminal cancer. When a mysterious villain tells him they can reverse his condition, Wade becomes a disfigured (but still wisecracking) version of himself with superhuman abilities.

The film is known for its comedy and its bloody fight scenes, as Deadpool doesn’t hold back when it’s time to hurt the bad guys. It’s a humorous action flick that also happens to be extremely violent, capturing the spirit of the comics it’s based on.





Dredd (2012)

Available to rent on Apple TV.

Set in a dystopian world that has been ravaged by nuclear war, Dredd takes place mostly along the east coast where a building called Mega-City One becomes the setting for a violent battle. Judge Dredd and the rookie he’s training investigate the building after a string of gruesome murders, which lead to the number one suspect, the unforgiving Ma-Ma.

The Judges’ jobs as judge, jury, and executioner mean they’re familiar with the worst that society has to offer. With a new drug called Slo-Mo wreaking havoc among the most vulnerable citizens, the film takes some dark turns as Dredd and the rookie try to eliminate its source.

Looper (2012)

Available to stream on Hulu.

In Looper, a syndicate from 2074 sends their victims back in time to 2044 where the titular assassins kill them and dispose of their bodies. Joe is one of these loopers who soon finds it difficult to “close the loop” or kill his own future self when he appears in front of him. What ensues is a thought-provoking struggle between the two as Joe’s future self tries to change the trajectory of his life.

Whether it’s the scenes where Joe or other loopers shoot the bound and masked victims from the future or the moments depicting the torture an assassin has to endure, it’s clear why the film is meant for mature viewers. Looper‘s dark take on what time travel will do to society is both original and profound.

Prey (2022)

Available to stream on Hulu.

Prey transports audiences to the Northern Great Plains in North America in 1719 where the Comanche warrior Naru wants to prove that she has what it takes to be a fearsome hunter. She gets her opportunity when a murderous alien begins targeting animals and then people, not to mention when she’s targeted by a group of fur traders.

From its stunning effects to its flawless action sequences, there’s more than one reason to fall in love with the instant classic. Its depiction of the skilled Predator has renewed interest in the franchise, which has arguably been revived by this latest R-rated entry.

