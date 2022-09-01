2022 WOMEN’S TENNIS SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED – Le Moyne College Athletics

Syracuse, N.Y. – The 2022-23 Le Moyne College women’s tennis team is slated to open its season on September 10, as the team’s schedule was released on Thursday afternoon.



The schedule will feature 14 matches, including nine against Northeast-10 Conference opponents, along with the ITA East Regional. Of the program’s five non-conference matchups, four are against Division I opponents. The Dolphins have eight home contests, held at the Skytop Tennis Courts, and six matches on the road.



The Dolphins open the season with a pair of home matches. They face Daemen University to begin the season on Saturday, September 10 and then host Niagara University the following day.



The Dolphins hit the road for the first time on Wednesday the 14th to take on Colgate University.

The Dolphins begin defense of their NE10 regular season championship on Saturday the 17th at Bentley University and then take on Southern New Hampshire University the next day.

The team hosts an NE10 opponent for the first time on Tuesday they 20th, when Saint Michael’s College comes to town.



The team then heads to the US Tennis Association National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York for individual competition at the ITA East Regional, which will be held Thursday the 22nd through Monday the 26th.



The Dolphins return to team competition on Wednesday the 28th to kick off four straight matches at home. They start the span against two-time defending NE10 champion Franklin Pierce University. Three days later, they open October by taking on Assumption University and then host Saint Anselm College on Sunday. The Dolphins wrap up the stretch with a non-conference match against Binghamton University on Tuesday, October 4.



The Dolphins then have their second two-match road trip of the season. They visit Adelphi University on the 8th in a rematch of last year’s NE10 semifinals and then head to the University of New Haven the next day.



The ‘Phins host American International College on Saturday the 15th in their final NE10 matchup of the regular season.



The Dolphins close out the regular season on the road at former NE10-rival Merrimack College on Sunday the 16th.



The Northeast-10 Conference Championship will once again feature an eight-team field with all contests being hosted by the higher seeded squad. The quarterfinals are scheduled for October 19, while the semifinals take place on October 21 and the championship game is slated for October 23.



