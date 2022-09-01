47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend.

Millions are expected to take to the skies nationwide Including at Bradley International Airport.

Nothing has been delayed or cancelled at Bradley yet.

But even though things have been smooth, many travelers still were very cautious today after a summer riddled with delays and cancellations at airports.

“I can’t, I’m so early I can’t even check in yet. I can’t check my bag yet,” said Shelly Otto of Northfield, MA.

Shelly just wanted to be sure, so she got herself to the airport four hours early just in case something happened.

“That park-n-fly, I guess, so I was, I wanted to be there early and if I had any problems, just to be early and not miss anything,” said Shelly.

The caution stemming from a headache her sister had this summer.

“My sister went away recently, she went on a cruise and their, I know their flight was delayed. So I’m hoping I don’t get delayed,” said Shelly.

Miriam Russell is heading to Miami Florida with friends.

Bradley is her airport and she’s traveled a lot this summer, never getting hit with a delay or cancellation.

But she is here early just in case, like Shelly.

“I was just like, oh my god, what would happen if we didn’t get our flights today,” said Miriam. “So far, so far so good. But you know things change by the second.”

For the Labor Day weekend, Bradley is expecting potentially 47,000 travelers in their airport.

They say it will be an increase for sure, but more manageable than other summer holiday weekends.

Overall, the summer has been pretty good.

Airport leadership said they’ve made it through pretty unscathed, during the announcement of a brand new direct flight to Montego Bay in Jamaica starting in December by Spirit Airlines.

“On many fronts, it’s been a great summer here at Bradley. As you know, we continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director, CT Airport Authority.

The US Department of Transportation launched a customer service dashboard to help those hit with issues like a cancellation.

You can find that, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.