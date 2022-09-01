7 Top 2022 Fall Trips For Florida Residents – Orlando Magazine

Fall is finally on its way and it’s still not too late to plan your getaway. Check out some of these great deals and special destinations just a short drive from Orlando. Call or click and get packing!

Clearwater Jazz Holiday

October 14-16, 2022

The Clearwater Jazz Holiday is a four-day and four-night, world-class, live, music festival, enjoyed by over 35,000 people the third week of every October and now in its 43rd year. The music festival has evolved from a series of concerts on the back of a flatbed truck and at venues around Clearwater into an annual, international, music festival that draws tens of thousands of visitors each year to beautiful Coachman Park in Clearwater, against the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico, warm breezes, brilliant sunsets, and one of the world’s greatest beaches. The festival features a combination of legendary and relevant musical artists and a gathering of an amazingly diverse fan base.

Over its 42-year history, a long and impressive list of legendary jazz talents have made stops in Clearwater such as Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Mann, Dave Brubeck, Tito Puente, Stephan Grappelli, Stan Getz, and the Count Basie Orchestra. The Jazz Holiday’s modern-day, diverse line-up covers a wide array of musical styles: straight ahead and smooth jazz, swing, blues, jamband, rock, folk, Americana, funk, and Zydeco and showcases a new generation of artists, emerging stars, and classic legends including Tony Bennett, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, Trombone Shorty, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Esperanza Spalding, Marcus Roberts, Mindi Abair, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Medeski, Martin & Wood, Soulive, Christian McBride, Bela Fleck, Boney James, Brian Culbertson, Spirit Family Reunion, Amos Lee, Lake Street Dive, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Buddy Guy, Gladys Knight, Commodores, Kool & The Gang, UB40, Grace Potter, Sheryl Crow, Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins and the list goes on and on…. 42 years has shaped a unique magical and magnetic destination experience built on incredible community support.

The true magic stems from those who built, shaped and implemented the experience, many of which share a multi-generational bond with it. The festival is organized and supported by the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation. The Foundation’s dedicated and engaged Board of Directors is composed of community leaders, who oversee production of the festival and various innovative education and outreach initiatives. The Foundation also orchestrates the popular Jazz Force committee of lead volunteers who work tirelessly to operationally implement the four-day celebration every October and manage hundreds of services needed to accommodate thousands of visitors.

The Foundation’s wonderful family of corporate and strategic partners and its popular High Note Society membership help to sustain and grow this timeless tradition. Clearwater Jazz Holiday programs are also funded in part by grants from the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts & Culture and the Pinellas County Commission through the Cultural Development Grants Program of the Cultural Affairs Department.

For more information about the 43rd Clearwater Jazz Holiday, call the Clearwater Jazz Holiday office at (727) 461-5200, or visit us online at ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz.

North Carolina

Travel to North Carolina, where you’ll experience firsts that turn into moments you’ll never forget. Ride through valleys that take you to greater heights. Sample unique flavors worth savoring. Catch your first wave that breaks — and connects. Whether you plan to try a new trail, experience art in a different way or splash through pristine waters, the adventures you’ll find throughout our mountains, cities and coast will hold a special place in your heart. And you can visit them whenever you like. North Carolina’s mountains are well known for attractions like the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest and Appalachian Trail. But this western region offers so much more to explore, from the land of the waterfalls and one of the oldest rivers on the continent to farm-fresh foods and some of the country’s best craft beer.

The central region of North Carolina is home to our largest cities, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Durham. These spots offer everything you’d expect in an urban escape, blended with heart and character you’ll only find here. From bustling big cities to quaint small towns, you’ll enjoy wineries, breweries, art, golf, pottery, local cuisine, natural attractions and more.

With 300 miles of barrier-island beaches as well as serene inner coastal destinations, a visit to North Carolina’s coast has its own unique vibe with a variety of things to do. Choosing your favorite backdrop and activity might take you camping on the beach, paddleboarding along the sound or reeling in the catch of the day pier fishing. When you try something you’ve never tried before, you feel something you’ve never felt before. Because you want firsts that last — and here, they do. Pack your beginner’s spirit and stop by visitnc.com where you’ll find several short films. Each one is based on a true vacation to help get you inspired to plan your next trip to North Carolina.

Plan your trip at visitnc.com!

Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches

Just an hour away from the throngs of visitors snaking through lines at Orlando’s popular theme parks, Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches offers travelers a very different Florida experience. In this peaceful and idyllic locale, 19 miles of uninterrupted beachfront sprawls north and south as far as the eye can see, offering up plenty of room for families and couples to stroll powdersoft sands or frolic in the blue-green waves.

Fall is the perfect season to experience this seaside bastion of serenity, with temperatures down from their summer peak and with the bright Floridian sun still shining overhead. Here, all are free to watch dolphins frolic offshore and the more adventurous can plunge into an up-close-and- personal experience with them at Marineland Dolphin Adventure. Those wishing to explore can go aquatic and paddle the Intracoastal Waterway on a kayak from Ripple Effect EcoTours or ride a bike (brought along or easily rented) on a stretch of the 125-mile trail network that ranges from shady, paved paths to the double black diamond mountain biking trail at Mala Compra Park. Families can also choose to try horseback riding on the beach with Equestrian Adventures or at the Florida Agricultural Museum where they’ll learn about the state’s rural roots.

When the time comes to dine, dozens of restaurants line the A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway, where patrons can watch fishermen unload the catch of the day and then dine alfresco on exquisite cuisine in the lovely fall weather. In Flagler Beach, European Village offers a distinctly different experience with a cobblestone central plaza surrounded by eight eateries, ten shops, and five bars.

For a Florida fall vacation that’s a step off the beaten path and decidedly outside the box, Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches awaits. Plan a trip today at VisitFlagler.com.

Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort

From the historic Clocktower and bandshell to the ﬁshing pier and boardwalk, the oceanfront has fun and activities for everyone. The Daytona International Speedway and One Daytona complexes offer excitement and luxury shopping and entertainment. Plus, historic Main Street and Beach Street have a variety of boutique shops and restaurants that come alive with the culture of the fresh & new Daytona Beach. Amidst the fun of the city is the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort. As one of the largest resorts in the region, the oceanfront Hilton has a multitude of amenities available. Outdoor amenities include two resort pools with cascading waterfalls, lifesize checkers, beach cruisers and boogie boards.

In-room options include romance offerings like chocolate and champagne and snack packs with cheese, crackers, and fruit. For business needs, two guest business centers complete with Mac and PC computers are available. A newly renovated Fitness center offers state-of-the-art equipment for all exercise needs. Orlando residents can enjoy our oceanfront rooms for less! We offer a Florida Resident’s Rate starting at $99. Learn more at daytonahilton.com/ﬂorida.

For details, visit our website: daytonahilton.com!

Martin County

Find your inspiration and chase your destiny in Martin County, Florida. Nestled along Florida’s Treasure Coast, the stars align in this under-the-radar hideaway. Here, you can forge new memories surrounded by “Old Florida” charm. No matter what mood you’re in, you’re always in the mood for Martin.

Bask in the breathtaking beauty of our sun-drenched shores while exploring unspoiled natural wonders. Boasting more than 22 miles of uncrowded beaches and over 100,000 acres of parks and conservation land, there are countless adventures waiting to be discovered. Spend your days strolling through enchanting downtown districts teeming with eclectic galleries, picturesque cafés, and one-of-a-kind boutiques. You’ll find unforgettable eco-adventures, dynamic family- friendly attractions, world-class fishing, endless golfing, plus so much more. And don’t forget about our enticing culinary scene, with flavors ranging from farm-to-table fare to international favorites.

Choose from every accommodation style under the sun, including oceanfront resorts, quaint inns, rustic campgrounds, and all your favorite hotel brands. Whether you’re in need of a romantic retreat, a fun-filled family vacation, or a wellness-focused weekend, let Martin County provide the picture-perfect backdrop for your next getaway.

So, what does your future hold? There’s only one way to find out. See what’s written in the stars and begin planning your escape at MoodForMartin.com.

Shephard’s Beach Resort

Shephard’s Beach Resort is Florida’s Premier Entertainment Resort! Located on South Clearwater Beach, it features large balconies with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. The Resort’s centerpiece is the Famous Tiki Beach Bar and Concert Stage, perched over their white sand beach. Enjoy local and international bands performing daily while watching the dramatic sunsets. Dine outside on the large Tiki Deck. Dance the night away in the Wave Night, the area’s only beachside club. Exclusively for the resort guests is the SOAK BAR featuring a wide variety of tropical drinks. Private poolside cabanas are available for your added enjoyment.

So don’t just come for the SUN, TROPICAL POOL, WHITE SAND BEACH, WATERSPORTS, MUSIC, DANCING, TROPICAL DRINKS, GREAT FOOD, and AWESOME ROOMS; also come for the excellent service and loads of FUN! Mention the code FALL when booking to receive 20% off and breakfast 1-4 people.

Call 800.237.8477 or visit Shephards.com – Use Promo Code: FALL – Promo available Monday to Thursday only until 12.22.22.

Don CeSar

Born at the height of the Great Gatsby Era in 1928 and known as Florida’s iconic Pink Palace®, the fully renovated Don CeSar is the epitome of old world glamour and sophistication. With its majestic presence, spirited food and beverage offerings and unparalleled location on St. Pete Beach, it is unlike any other resort in the world. Voted TripAdvisor’s #1 Best Beach in America, the seven miles of sugar-white shoreline make every view equally breathtaking from a lounge chair or your private guestroom balcony. Whether you’re looking to relax poolside, rent wave runners, or find your refuge on the beach, The Don has it all. Soak up the sun and save 25% when you book 3 nights or more and enjoy a $50 resort credit per stay using Promo Code ORLANDO.

Book your legendary getaway today by calling 866.372.2885 or visit www.doncesar.com.

Blackout dates apply. Based on availability. Resort credit does not include service charges or gratuity. Offer is subject to availability for stays through December 20th, 2022.