9 Times Actors Loved Working With Directors, And 8 Times They Were A Nightmare Behind The Scenes

In an interview with Cinemablend, Daisy Ridley shared how collaborative Abrams is as a director; he was even open to her input when it came to Rey’s storyline in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “I will say the great thing about J.J. is I’ve felt authority like that from the get-go. … He always listened to what I had to say, even if for the most part it’s wrong,” she said. “We would try things and do different lines and whatever it was so it always felt new, and like everyone was really involved in the collaborative process.”