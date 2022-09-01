All Genshin Impact Phantasmal Seed Strange Arch locations

If you’re looking for Genshin Impact Phantasmal Seed locations, you’re already deep into the anime game’s Sumeru region, released during the 3.0 update. The region is home to Arana, an NPC based in Vanarana, who will help you awaken Strange Arches, otherwise known as Phantasmal Gates.

During the World of Aranara quest, you obtain a Vintage Lyre before discovering Vanarana, the home of the Tree of Dreams. Playing the Lyre when you arrive on the outskirts of Vanarana opens the first Strange Arch, and sets you on your first challenge collecting these Phantasmal Seeds. Knowing the locations of the rest of these gates will help you when gathering all Genshin Impact Phantasmal Seeds, making it easy to complete the quest.

How to complete Strange Arch quests

There are a few things you should know before embarking on your Phantasmal Seed-seeking adventure and entering your first Strange Arch. Firstly, you will be timed on each of your Phantasmal Seed challenges. As soon as you enter the gate, a timer starts, and green Phantasmal Seeds appear in front of you, taking you on a predetermined path. Follow the seeds, collect each one, and return to the gate before your time runs out.

There are enemies on your route, and being attacked sets your time back significantly. Your best bet is to just avoid them. Large, blue Dream Flowers appear on your path, and entering their immediate vicinity will cause any aggravated enemies to forget you so you can be on your way.

The final thing to keep in mind as you run along your timed path is that each seed you collect adds seconds to your timer. So, as long as you avoid enemies, you should have no problem completing each task in time. You’ll know how you’re doing from the “Particles Collected” counter on the left hand side of the screen. If you’re struggling to find them, you can use an attack on a Dream Flower to reveal their location.

All Phantasmal Seed locations

Phantasmal Gate 1

You will be taken to the first Phantasmal Gate once you have collected the Vintage Lyre from Grandpa Amadhiah – it’s at the entrance to Vanarana, north of Vissudha field. If you haven’t unlocked Vanarana yet, the marker initially appears in a greyed out area on your map.

Phantasmal Gate 2

The second location of the Phantasmal Seeds is in Mawtiyima Forest, which is located in Lokapala Jungle. These seeds are located few and far between, so you will need to use the Four-Leaf Sigils nearby to get to them quickly.

Phantasmal Gate 3

Gate three is located in the north of Avidya Forest near Sumeru City itself, and this one starts near the water. You need to head to the river area north east of the city, but be warned, this time trial is a tricky one to complete. Rather than running a path, this challenge involves using your wings in an upward air stream, floating up and down to each seed. They’re all contained within a small area, though, so you won’t have to go far.

Phantasmal Gate 4

The fourth gate is located to the north east of Pardis Dhyai, to the east of the mountainous area. Zoom in on your map to see a lake area with a small island in the middle, you can find the Strange Arch here. This is quite a simple one, as the seeds can all be spotted floating above lily pads on the lake.

Phantasmal Gate 5

1. Entrance to the area. 2. Underground location of the gate.

The next Phantasmal Gate is handily located close to the previous one, just to the west of the lake. However, it is hidden, so it may not be immediately obvious. There’s a cave entrance on the west edge of the lake which will take you underground. Head through the cave, and use the bounce pads to scale the waterfall at the end. As you continue to follow the cave, a Dendro user is needed to light an elemental totem. Once the totem has been triggered, carry on slightly further to the gate which is in the middle of a clearing. Do note that three of this challenge’s seeds are close to an enemy fungi. Again, don’t bother to engage as it will use up your time.

Phantasmal Gate 6

1. Entrance to the area. 2. Underground location of the gate.

This Strange Arch is also located near the previous two, but you need to complete another challenge before you can find it. Free all the Stone Pillar Seals to lower the water level where the sixth Phantasmal Gate is located. The entrance to the area is located to the western side of the Pardis Dhyai, you need to follow the underground area around to the eastern side of the mountain, where the gate can be found hidden in an overgrown area.

Phantasmal Gate 7

Phantasmal Gate seven is located to the north of Ashavan Realm, take a look at the image above for a better idea of where you can find it. Once there, the Phantasmal Seeds are gathered together in groups of five, so are easy to collect. If you do have any trouble, use Dream Flowers to reveal their locations.

Phantasmal Gate 8

The eighth challenge is located to the north of the canyon in Devantaka Mountain, north of Ardravi Valley. You won’t find the gate at the bottom, but you should spot it on a small ledge which you can glide to from higher up. Don’t forget to activate the nearby waypoint in case you need to come back here. Once you have activated the Phantasmal Gate, glide down to the floor of the canyon to find the Phantasmal Seeds.

Phantasmal Gate 9

1. Entrance to the area. 2. Underground location of the gate.

Stay in the Devantaka Mountain region for this Strange Arch, which is located to the south east of the Giant Ruin Guard’s arm. Use Four-Leaf Sigils to glide down to the bottom of a deep ravine, where you can find the Phantasmal Gate. This again is another fairly simple challenge to complete with the Phantasmal Seeds found in groups of five, just use the nearby Dream Flowers to mark their locations.

Phantasmal Gate 10

While the ninth Phantasmal Gate took you into the depths of the Devantaka Mountain, this one takes you to its highest heights, just slightly north of the previous gate. You’ll easily spot the gate standing out in the open at the very top of the lush, green mountain.

Phantasmal Gate 11

The last Phantasmal Gate is located to the west of the Sumeru region, south west of the Ashavan Realm. There’s a mountain with a waypoint on top of it from which you can glide to find the gate directly below you to the south. While fairly simple, this final challenge requires you to use a combination of bounce pads and air streams to gather all 15 seeds, and get back up to the gate.

Now you know the locations of the Phantasmal seeds and their gates in Genshin Impact, you should have no trouble completing this fun Sumeru puzzle. Upon completing all 11, head back and investigate the first Phantasmal Gate in Vanarana, where you can claim the Phantasmal Furnishing. Once you’re done, put your other rewards to good use wishing on current Genshin Impact banners, and check our tier list to see where new Sumeru characters sit.