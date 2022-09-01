Almost 300 migrants a DAY crossed Channel last month





Some 8,644 people made the perilous journey in 189 boats over the course of the 31-day period, equal to 278 a day, with trips taking place on 21 of those days. The total, the highest since records began in 2018, outstrips the previous high of 6,971, in November 2021.

The revelation comes as the Government removed 27 foreign criminals and five immigration offenders on a charter flight to Albania. Meanwhile, the National Crime Agency said it is running roughly 60 investigations into suspects using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK. August 22 saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats.

So far this year, more than 25,000 people have crossed the waterway, which separates Britain and France, according to official Home Office figures and provisional data collected by the Ministry of Defence. Last week, Home Secretary Priti Patel struck a deal with the Albanian government to step up police activity and fast-track removals in a bid to tackle crossings after numbers increased “substantially” over the last few months. Up to 60 percent of arrivals are now thought to be from the south-eastern European country. JUST IN: Putin reels as Ukraine bids to surround 20,000 Russian troops

It is more than four months since Ms Patel unveiled plans to send migrants to Rwanda in a bid to deter people from crossing the Channel. Since then, 19,775 people have arrived in the UK after making the trip. On April 14, Ms Patel signed what she called a “world-first” agreement with Rwanda – but the first deportation flight, scheduled to take off on June 14, was grounded amid legal challenges. A number of asylum seekers, along with the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid, are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings set to take place from Monday.

Campaigners are calling on the Government to scrap the plan and free those awaiting removal from detention. Medical Justice said torture and trafficking victims are among those who have been told they could be sent to the east African nation, according to assessments by its doctors. The charity claimed the health and wellbeing of the detainees had been “severely” affected by the policy and had “increased their risk of self-harm and suicide” in respect of some of them. The Home Office disputed the findings and insisted “no-one will be relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them, and our thorough assessment of Rwanda has found that it is a fundamentally safe and secure country, with a track record of supporting asylum seekers”.